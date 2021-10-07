National Football League Josh Allen, Baker Mayfield and three more QBs under duress for Week 5 21 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The quarterbacks are feeling the heat as Week 5 in the NFL arrives.

Chris Broussard of "First Things First" included a trio of coaches feeling the most pressure a week ago, but Week 5 is all about the quarterbacks.

Here are Broussard's top five people under duress for Week 5.

5. Josh Allen, QB, Buffalo Bills

The outlook: After a somewhat slow start to the season – with a 55.6% completion percentage for a total of 449 yards, three touchdowns, one interception and a passer rating of 77.9 after two weeks – Allen has rounded back into form. In Buffalo's two most recent wins, Allen is completing 71.2% of his passes for 606 total yards, six touchdowns, one pick and a passer rating of 117.7. The timing is impeccable, as Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs await, against whom Allen went 0-2 last year, falling in the regular season and then again in the AFC Championship Game.

Broussard's thoughts: "[Allen] has been good, he's been solid. But he hasn't played up to last year's MVP-runner-up standards. They haven't really needed it, either. ... This weekend, a step up in competition at Kansas City. They're going to need him to match Mahomes throw for throw, touchdown for touchdown. Is he up to the task? We'll see."

4. Derek Carr, QB, Las Vegas Raiders

The outlook: The Los Angeles Chargers handed the Raiders their first loss of the season, a 28-14 result in L.A. on Monday night. Carr was sacked four times, hit seven times and pressured on 30% of his dropbacks. After the game, Chargers DE Joey Bosa said Carr "really gets shook" after feeling pressure, something the Chargers capitalized on. In a league where bulletin-board material is usually at a premium, those are pretty strong words from a division rival.

Broussard's thoughts: "It was all good just a week ago, and then the Chargers faced the Raiders and all of a sudden, Derek Carr was mediocre. And to make matters worse ... Joey Bosa accused Carr of cowardice. ... Carr even admitted those comments from Bosa got under his skin. ... This weekend, he has got to put that myth to rest."

3. Chase Young, DE, Washington Football Team

The outlook: Young burst on the scene as a rookie a season ago, exploding for 7.5 sacks and four forced fumbles for Washington's defense in 15 regular-season games Through four games this season, though, he has yet to get to the quarterback. Perhaps it's no surprise, then, that Washington's defense – which ranked fourth in points allowed and second in yards allowed in 2020 – is struggling so mightily. Through four Weeks in 2021, Washington clocks in at 30th in points allowed and 29th in yards allowed. It's not all on Young, but some extra output from him certainly wouldn't hurt.

Broussard's thoughts: "Last year Chase Young was the man. Defensive Rookie of the Year. There was talk that he might be Defensive Player of the Year going into this season. But guess what? After four games Chase has zero sacks and only two quarterback hits. Not good enough. ... He's going to have to come out there and resurrect his image and that defense."

2. Baker Mayfield, QB, Cleveland Browns

The outlook: Mayfield is in a tough spot. His Browns are 3-1, but he has just as many touchdown passes – two – through four weeks as he does interceptions. Further complicating matters is an apparent shoulder injury, which Mayfield reportedly has been playing through since Sept. 19. Eligible for a big-money contract extension since the new league year began, the 26-year-old QB might be facing an uphill battle to prove he's worth what he's seeking.

Broussard's thoughts: "Baker is coming off probably the worst game of his career. ... Just really looked bad last week. ... The Browns are 3-1, but they're doing it kind of despite Baker. They've got weapons everywhere, and he's not producing. ... If he continues to be just average or pretty good at times, that contract extension could instead be a franchise tag, or two."

1. Ben Roethlisberger, QB, Pittsburgh Steelers

The outlook: Is there a more embattled quarterback this season than the 39-year-old Big Ben? The Steelers have lost three straight games, and Roethlisberger's numbers in those games aren't pretty. He has a total of three touchdowns and four interceptions with a passer rating of 77.7. Plus, he's taken eight sacks in those three games, magnifying his statuesque presence behind the line of scrimmage. Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin revealed this week that Big Ben is dealing with a hip injury, adding to the chest injury already ailing the QB.

Broussard's thoughts: "The bottom line is Ben is floundering. Period. He's not playing well at all. He's got a nice receiving corps. He's got a hot rookie running back in Najee Harris. And the last couple of weeks, the offensive line is actually protecting him pretty well, but he still looks washed. ... They got Denver, Seattle and Green Bay coming up. That 1-3 [record] could quickly become 1-6 or 2-5."

For more up-to-date news on all things "First Things First," click here to register for alerts on the FOX Sports app!

For Broussard's full take, check out the video below:

The pressure is on heading into Week 5 of the NFL season for the five players that made Chris Broussard's list.

For more up-to-date news on all things NFL, click here to register for alerts on the FOX Sports app!



Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.