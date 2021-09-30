National Football League Patrick Mahomes, Ben Roethlisberger and three coaches under duress in Week 4 38 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

No man is safe from the pressures of life in the NFL.

While a duo of quarterbacks made Chris Broussard's latest list of people under duress in the league, the "First Things First" host also pointed to three head coaches feeling the heat.

Here are Broussard's top five people under duress for Week 4.

5. Patrick Mahomes, QB, Kansas City Chiefs

The outlook: At 1-2 to start the season, the Chiefs have a losing record for the first time in the Mahomes era. Some uncharacteristic interceptions from Mahomes have quite a lot to do with those losses, too. He has three picks – including two a week ago against the Los Angeles Chargers – in Kansas City's two losses. Even so, Mahomes is still firmly entrenched in the MVP race, but his recent carelessness with the ball is atypical of the 26-year-old QB.

Broussard's thoughts: "He is actually getting something close to criticism for the first time in his career for that unnecessary no-look pass that ended up in an interception. And then the late interception that led the Chargers on the way to their game-winning drive. That's not to mention the horrible defense that he has to make up for."

4. Pete Carroll, head coach, Seattle Seahawks

The outlook: Once a calling card of Carroll's Super Bowl-caliber teams of the mid-2010s, the Seahawks' defense isn't quite so mighty these days. After finishing 15th in points allowed and 22nd in yards allowed a season ago, the Seattle D has regressed so far this season and ranks 21st in points allowed and last in yards allowed. Failing to get stops on third down is a big reason why, as teams are converting 48.8% of their attempts against the Seahawks. Furthermore, the Seahawks rank last in the league in the length of time their opponents have the ball per drive at an average of 3:34.

Broussard's thoughts: "I'm not saying Pete Carroll is on the hot seat. He's not. We know he's not going to lose his job. But the defense, Pete. The defense! What in the world is going on? The defense has been bad to mediocre for the last four years and now it's graduated to abysmal. They can't get off the field!"

3. Ben Roethlisberger, QB, Pittsburgh Steelers

The outlook: The 39-year-old Big Ben is having a rough start to 2021 in Pittsburgh. He has as many touchdown passes (three) as he does interceptions through three games and has been sacked eight times. Excluding his injury-derailed 2019 season, Big Ben's 6.2 yards per attempt would rank as the worst average of his career. For the Steelers as a whole, their current offensive rank of 28th in points would be the lowest of the Roethlisberger era and the worst output they've had since finishing ranked 28th in 1998 with Kordell Stewart under center.

Broussard's thoughts: "This is arguably the most beleaguered non-rookie quarterback in the NFL. ... They've got a solid defense, so the brunt of the criticism is falling on Big Ben. Why can't he get it done? They're only averaging 16 points a game. That's the worst of his illustrious, Hall of Fame career over 18 years. ... Big Ben needs to play much better."

2. Bill Belichick, head coach, New England Patriots

The outlook: There isn't a bigger story this weekend than Tom Brady's return to face Belichick and the Pats. Every news conference is under the microscope, as reporters mine for any further insights into the breakup between coach and quarterback, especially as excerpts from a book detailing the saga have been released. Aside from all of that drama, the Pats are also 1-2 to start the season and coming off of a 28-13 loss against the New Orleans Saints.

Broussard's thoughts: "At the end of the day, Belichick at best – at best! – was indifferent to keeping his legendary quarterback. He clearly misread Tom Brady. ... Now, his worst nightmare is about to step on his front porch. ... Belichick has clearly lost the divorce, at least to this point, so a win won't turn the tables. It won't even even the score. But it would be a nice little respite to the Tom Brady coronation."

1. Matt Nagy, head coach, Chicago Bears

The outlook: Justin Fields ' first start for the Bears did not go so great. That Fields had fewer completions (six) than the number of times he was sacked (nine) tells you all you need to know about Chicago's 26-6 loss to the Cleveland Browns. The postgame criticism wasn't directed at the rookie QB, though, but rather at Nagy and his game plan. As Browns defensive end Myles Garrett said in his postgame news conference, Nagy's scheme wasn't too difficult to figure out.

Broussard's thoughts: "He's the first two-timer on the 'Under Duress' segment, but Matt Nagy, there's no denying it. ... The way he's handled this quarterback situation has been pretty bad. But it got even worse last week when he had the audacity to throw Nick Foles in the fold. So it might be Andy Dalton, it might be Justin Fields, it might even be old Nick Foles ... It's getting bad. ... If you lose to Detroit, that hot seat could turn into an empty seat and you could be gone."

