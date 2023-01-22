Joe Burrow trolls Bills-Chiefs AFC title scenario: 'Better send those refunds'
Many fans were invested in a Bills-Chiefs AFC Championship Game — and not just bettors. The game would have taken place on the neutral site of Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta due to the NFL's adjusted seeding rules after the Bills-Bengals game in Week 17 was suspended due to Damar Hamlin's injury.
But the Bengals rendered that all for naught in their divisional-round game against the Bills, winning 27-10 in a dominant performance in Buffalo.
Joe Burrow had a message for the doubters — and the league.
That message quickly spread to Burrow's teammates — and the Bengals' official Twitter account.
Instead of an unprecedented neutral-site contest, the Bengals will return to Kansas City with a trip to the Super Bowl on the line for the second straight year. Cincinnati pulled off a stunning comeback to upset the Chiefs in overtime last year. After another win over Kansas City this past regular season, Joe Burrow is now 3-0 against Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs in his career.
And Mahomes seems well aware of that fact.
The winner of Bengals-Chiefs will head to Arizona to represent the AFC in the Super Bowl on Feb. 12 only on FOX and the FOX Sports App.
Top stories from FOX Sports:
- Patrick Mahomes sustained high ankle sprain during Chiefs' win over Jaguars
- Bills have big questions to answer in wake of lackluster loss to Bengals
- NFL world reacts as Bengals blast Bills, reach AFC title game again
- Tom Brady won't rush decision on future, but changes loom for Buccaneers
- Giants deja vu; Mike McCarthy's legacy; Broncos' new brass: Schrager's Cheat Sheet
- Eagles' fate hangs on the health of Jalen Hurts
- 2023 CFB storylines: New QBs, returning storylines and can anyone stop Georgia?
- 2024 MLB free agents: Who are the best non-Shohei Ohtani pitchers?
- LeBron James record tracker: How far is he from Kareem Abdul-Jabbar?
- NFL divisional round odds: Lines for every matchup
- NBA odds: Nikola Jokic new favorite to win MVP; best bets to make now