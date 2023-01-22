National Football League Joe Burrow trolls Bills-Chiefs AFC title scenario: 'Better send those refunds' 9 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Many fans were invested in a Bills-Chiefs AFC Championship Game — and not just bettors. The game would have taken place on the neutral site of Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta due to the NFL's adjusted seeding rules after the Bills-Bengals game in Week 17 was suspended due to Damar Hamlin's injury.

But the Bengals rendered that all for naught in their divisional-round game against the Bills, winning 27-10 in a dominant performance in Buffalo.

Joe Burrow had a message for the doubters — and the league.

That message quickly spread to Burrow's teammates — and the Bengals' official Twitter account.

Instead of an unprecedented neutral-site contest, the Bengals will return to Kansas City with a trip to the Super Bowl on the line for the second straight year. Cincinnati pulled off a stunning comeback to upset the Chiefs in overtime last year. After another win over Kansas City this past regular season, Joe Burrow is now 3-0 against Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs in his career.

And Mahomes seems well aware of that fact.

The winner of Bengals-Chiefs will head to Arizona to represent the AFC in the Super Bowl on Feb. 12 only on FOX and the FOX Sports App.

