NFL world reacts as Bengals blast Bills, reach AFC title game again
Joe Burrow and the Bengals have done it again.
Despite playing in a hostile environment against an emotionally charged Bills team with Damar Hamlin present in a snowy Highmark Stadium, Cincinnati imposed its will on Buffalo to set up an AFC Championship Game rematch against the Chiefs in Kansas City next week.
Twitter had plenty of reactions to the 27-10 shellacking delivered by Burrow's Bengals to Josh Allen and the Bills, with many pointing out that the Bengals' offense hummed so well in the snow despite missing three starting offensive linemen.
Who Dey?
Snow Game!
The Bills disappoint just about everyone — except Nick Wright and Jason McIntyre
The legend of Joe Burrow grows
Bengals' banged-up offensive line gets its due
Bring on the Chiefs!
