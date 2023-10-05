National Football League
Joe Burrow off Bengals' injury report for first time this season
Published Oct. 5, 2023 2:32 p.m. ET

Wednesday's Cincinnati Bengals injury report did not include Joe Burrow's name for the first time this season. 

The 26-year-old quarterback has struggled with a lingering calf injury that he suffered during preseason training camp.

Burrow, however, has managed to suit up for the Bengals in all four games this season. But, many have speculated that the QB's ongoing calf issue has contributed to the Bengals disappointing start this season. 

The strained calf has continued a trend of preseason setbacks for Burrow. In the last two preseasons, Burrow missed time from recovering an ACL injury and suffering a ruptured appendix respectively. Fortunately for Cincinnati, Burrow's limited action in training camp wasn't enough to keep the Bengals from reaching the AFC Championship game in either instance. 

Currently, the Bengals find themselves at the bottom of the AFC North with a 1-3 record. With a healthy Burrow, they will face the Arizona Cardinals, also 1-3, at 4:05 p.m. ET on FOX and the FOX Sports app.

