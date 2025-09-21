National Football League Joe Burrow Likely Out For Season Unless Bengals Make Playoffs Updated Sep. 21, 2025 12:50 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Joe Burrow's turf toe injury will reportedly keep him out for three months. That's apparently giving one of the toughest quarterbacks in football the benefit of the doubt.

FOX NFL Insider Jay Glazer intimated the Bengals star is likely out for the rest of the season. Burrow went down while being sacked in the first half of Cincinnati's win over the Jacksonville Jaguars last week.

"I don't see three months being an actual timeline," Glazer said. "I think more so a chance [he returns this season] if they make the playoffs, but only because it's Joe Burrow. If it was somebody else, I'd say no. But he has that Mamba mentality."

The Bengals are 2-0 to begin the season, which could open the door for the playoff hypothetical Glazer referenced. But characterizing Burrow's injury under the broad umbrella of "turf toe" is probably the source of confusion for his timetable. Burrow, per Glazer, had surgery this past Friday to repair a fully torn tendon, ligament and capsule in his big toe.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Don't let the name fool you," Glazer said. "This is one of the hardest, most painful injuries to come back from."

In contrast, San Francisco 49ers QB Brock Purdy also suffered a turf toe injury that sidelined him in Week 2 and will keep him out again Sunday, Glazer confirmed. But Purdy suffered only a sprain and could start in Week 4 after already returning to practice this past week.

For Burrow, it's the third major injury he's suffered in just six seasons.

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account , follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.

What did you think of this story?

share