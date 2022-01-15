National Football League Joe Burrow, Josh Allen win the day on wild-card Saturday 18 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

By Bucky Brooks

FOX Sports NFL Analyst

There is nothing like playoff football.

The game is not only faster and more physical, but it also requires greater execution to win than in the regular season. While coaching certainly matters in the postseason, it comes down to quarterback play and star power to advance beyond the wild-card round.

After watching a fantastic slate of games on Super Wild Card Saturday, here are a few thoughts and observations from a former scout.

It all starts with finding a franchise quarterback

It is not a coincidence that the Bengals emerged as playoff contenders shortly after selecting Joe Burrow with the No. 1 overall pick in 2020. The arrival of a franchise quarterback is a game-changer, particularly when he possesses A-plus talent and an infectious swagger that changes the culture in the locker room.

By all accounts, Burrow is not only an elite quarterback but also a dynamic leader with an infectious personality that endears him to the rest of the squad. That combination of exceptional talent and athletic arrogance creates the kind of optimism that leads to a team believing that every game is winnable with the franchise QB on the field.

Ja'Marr Chase on what makes Joe Burrow special I THE HERD Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase joins Colin Cowherd to discuss his historic rookie campaign and what makes quarterback Joe Burrow so special.

The Bengals play with supreme confidence due to No. 9’s track record of making clutch plays throughout his first two seasons in the league. With Burrow dropping an improbable dime on a scramble toss along the sideline Saturday, the second-year pro sparked the team and reminded his teammates that he is a big-time player.

In a playoff tournament in which quarterback play is routinely the deciding factor, Burrow’s arrival has helped the Bengals quickly emerge as contenders in the AFC.

The Bengals’ star power makes the difference

Great coaches understand that playoff football is about players, not plays. The Bengals advanced to the divisional round due to Zac Taylor’s ability to put the ball in the hands of his best players with the game on the line. From Burrow dropping dimes to Ja’Marr Chase and Tyler Boyd to Joe Mixon picking up key first downs on tough, hard-nosed runs between the tackles, the Bengals put the game on the shoulders of their stars Saturday, and those stars delivered in splendid fashion.

While the "Star Wars" approach is easier said than done, it takes superior talent to win big in this league. The Bengals might lack playoff experience and expertise, but a star-studded lineup could be enough to help them make a run at the title before anyone expected them to compete at a high level.

Josh Allen is top-five

If the Bills’ quarterback was not included on everyone’s list as a top-five quarterback prior to the wild-card round, that opinion will certainly change with his spectacular performance against the Patriots. Allen was not only the best quarterback on the field; he also looked like the No. 1 quarterback in the league by any measure.

Whether he is evaluated on his extraordinary talents as a dual-threat playmaker or his production as the director of the Bills’ high-powered offense, No. 17 is an elite player with the capacity to take over the game and dominate the league. Sure, he played at an MVP level in 2020, and the buzz started building about his rise up the charts, but now he is firmly entrenched as one of the elites.

As the first NFL quarterback to finish a playoff game with 300-plus passing yards, five pass touchdowns and 60-plus rushing yards, per Pro Football Reference, Allen showed Saturday what is possible when you combine elite tools and talent with a creative system that accentuates a quarterback’s game. With a five-star quarterback peaking in the playoffs, the Bills are rounding into form as front-runners in the AFC.

Dak Prescott, TJ Watt, Josh Allen & more are the most important players of Super Wild Card Weekend | NFL on FOX Bucky Brooks breaks down why Pittsburgh's TJ Watt, Tampa Bay's Vita Vea, Las Vegas' Maxx Crosby, Buffalo's Josh Allen and Dallas' Dak Prescott are the most important players on Super Wild Card Weekend.

Leslie Frazier deserves his flowers

It is rare for a defense to finish the regular season as the No. 1 team in total defense and scoring defense. But it's even more impressive when a top-ranked defense plays better than advertised in the playoffs against a division opponent that has owned the rivalry in recent years.

That’s why Bills’ defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier deserves a standing ovation for crafting plans and leading the development of a group of unheralded defenders who play outstanding "team" defense. In a league in which star power is coveted and celebrated, the Bills have been able to dominate opponents with a collection of blue-collar defenders who play with outstanding energy, effort and fundamentals.

Keep in mind, this Bills defense is playing without an All-Pro cornerback (Tre’davious White) who specializes in shutting down premier wideouts on the island. Without the veteran corner, the Bills have tweaked their approach while the super-subs become more comfortable in their roles. Considering the Bills’ defensive success without a star-studded lineup, their quiet mastermind deserves his flowers for a job well done.

Bucky Brooks is an NFL analyst for FOX Sports and regularly appears on "Speak For Yourself." He also breaks down the game for NFL Network and is a cohost of the "Moving the Sticks" podcast.

Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.