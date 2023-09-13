National Football League
Joe Burrow gets haircut after rough Week 1 performance vs. Browns
National Football League

Joe Burrow gets haircut after rough Week 1 performance vs. Browns

Published Sep. 13, 2023 7:23 p.m. ET

Bengals star quarterback Joe Burrow debuted a fresh haircut in practice Wednesday, and his logic was exactly what fans would expect following a rough start to his 2023 season.

"When you have a game like that on Sunday," Burrow told reporters when asked how he knew it was time for a haircut.

Burrow was referring to his performance in Sunday's 24-3 loss to the Browns, where he completed just 45% of his passes for a total of 82 yards and zero touchdowns. It was arguably the worst game of Burrow's career, and it did not help matters that it came just days after he had agreed to a contract extension that made him the highest-paid player in NFL history.

It's also worth noting that Burrow is still dealing with a calf injury that held him out for most of training camp. Burrow said Wednesday that his calf feels "good" but he is still "feeling it out." He expects to play when the Bengals have their home opener against the Ravens this coming Sunday.

ADVERTISEMENT
FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
Joe Burrow
Cincinnati Bengals
National Football League
share
Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: 2023 NFL MVP odds: Dolphins' Tua Tagovailoa new co-favorite to win award

2023 NFL MVP odds: Dolphins' Tua Tagovailoa new co-favorite to win award

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBUSFL USFLFIFA Women's World Cup FIFA Women's World Cup
Top Shows
Undisputed UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsUSFL USFL
Quick Links
2023 MLB Playoff Picture Image 2023 MLB Playoff Picture2023 Heisman Watch Image 2023 Heisman Watch2023 NFL Power Rankings Image 2023 NFL Power Rankings2023 NBA Preseason Schedule Image 2023 NBA Preseason ScheduleNASCAR Playoffs Image 2023 NASCAR PlayoffsColorado Buffaloes football image Colorado Buffaloes Football
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2023 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes