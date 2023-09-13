National Football League Joe Burrow gets haircut after rough Week 1 performance vs. Browns Published Sep. 13, 2023 7:23 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

Bengals star quarterback Joe Burrow debuted a fresh haircut in practice Wednesday, and his logic was exactly what fans would expect following a rough start to his 2023 season.

"When you have a game like that on Sunday," Burrow told reporters when asked how he knew it was time for a haircut.

Burrow was referring to his performance in Sunday's 24-3 loss to the Browns, where he completed just 45% of his passes for a total of 82 yards and zero touchdowns. It was arguably the worst game of Burrow's career, and it did not help matters that it came just days after he had agreed to a contract extension that made him the highest-paid player in NFL history.

It's also worth noting that Burrow is still dealing with a calf injury that held him out for most of training camp. Burrow said Wednesday that his calf feels "good" but he is still "feeling it out." He expects to play when the Bengals have their home opener against the Ravens this coming Sunday.

