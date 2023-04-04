Joe Burrow ends Fiona the hippo's run as most popular Cincinnatian
Joe Burrow and the Bengals may still be looking to overcome Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs atop the AFC, but Burrow has already ended one dynasty — the reign of Fiona the hippo as Cincinnati's most popular resident.
It took Burrow nearly three years and a meteoric rise to the elite tier of NFL quarterbacks, but the Bengals signal-caller finally overtook Fiona, a hippo at the Cincinnati Zoo, in the No. 1 spot of CityBeat's "Best Cincinnatian" rankings. Fiona had finished atop the rankings each of the previous five years.
Fiona showed grace in defeat, as the Zoo's Twitter account congratulated Burrow on behalf of the hippo.
Meanwhile, Burrow and the Bengals are gearing up to once again attempt a deep playoff run. The Bengals have made the AFC Championship Game each of the past two seasons, rallying to beat the Chiefs on the road in Jan. 2022 before Kansas City got its revenge en route to its second Super Bowl championship with Mahomes earlier this year.
