Jimmy Garoppolo to be released after two-game suspension for PED violation

Published Feb. 16, 2024 1:24 p.m. ET

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo has reportedly been suspended two games by the NFL for violating the league's Performance Enhancing Substances Policy. 

The policy violation is related to Garoppolo, 32, using a prescribed medication without having a valid Therapeutic Use Exemption, per ESPN's report.

The report also states that the veteran signal-caller is expected to be released by the Raiders before the fifth day of the new league year in mid-March, when he would earn an $11.25 million roster bonus.

Garoppolo will miss the first two games of the 2024 season but will be allowed to participate in all offseason activities and training camp with any team he signs with. 

Once the season starts, he will be barred from his new team for two weeks due to the suspension.

Garoppolo signed a three-year, $72.75 million contract with Las Vegas during free agency in March. He suffered a back injury in Week 6 against the New England Patriots and struggled throughout the rest of the season. 

Rookie Aidan O'Connell was named his replacement in November by then-interim head coach Antonio Pierce following the firing of coach Josh McDaniels and general manager Dave Ziegler. 

Garoppolo played with the San Francisco 49ers in 2022 before signing as a free agent with the Raiders in 2023. He finished last season with 1,205 passing yards, seven touchdowns and nine interceptions.

