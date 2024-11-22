National Football League Jim Harbaugh vs. John Harbaugh: How have brothers fared against each other? Published Nov. 22, 2024 8:47 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Jim Harbaugh thought there would be many more chances to face his older brother after John Harbaugh's Baltimore Ravens beat the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl 47.

It ended up taking nearly 12 years for it to happen.

"Walking off the field at that Super Bowl was like, there will be another day. And then there wasn't for many years, and it looked like I wouldn't have a chance for another day," Jim Harbaugh said of Monday night's matchup between the Los Angeles Chargers and Baltimore Ravens. "But by the grace of God, I'm back in it and back on a team that has a chance."

This will be only the third time the brothers have squared off. Part of the reason the brothers haven't coached against each other very often is that Jim Harbaugh left the 49ers to coach his alma mater, the University of Michigan, in 2015. After nine seasons and leading the Wolverines to their first national championship since 1997 last year, Jim Harbaugh was hired by the Chargers and has quickly turned the Bolts into contenders at 7-3.

Both of the games between the brothers — nicknamed the "Harbaugh Bowl" in some circles — have had significant spots on the NFL calendar.

Besides the Super Bowl, John also won their first matchup, on Thanksgiving Day in 2011, when the Ravens beat the 49ers, 16-6, in Baltimore.

Monday's matchup will be the first in which Jim has the home field advantage. Will that be enough for him to beat John for the first time? Before trying to figure that out (the Ravens enter the weekend as a 3-point favorite), take a look at what happened each of the two times they met.

NOV. 23, 2011 in Baltimore: THANKSGIVING DAY

What was the result?

John Harbaugh's Ravens defeated Jim Harbaugh's 49ers, 16-6.

The Ravens entered the matchup 7-3, while the 49ers were 9-1 and on an eight-game winning streak. The game was a defensive slog, as only one touchdown was scored. The came in the fourth quarter, when Joe Flacco found Dennis Pitta on an 8-yard touchdown pass, breaking a 6-6 tie.

San Francisco's six points was a season-low offensive output.

Who were the stars?

Ravens: In addition to Flacco and Pitta connecting on the game's lone touchdown, kicker Billy Cundiff was also a hero, making all three of his field goal attempts, plus a PAT. Terrell Suggs (3), Corey Redding (2.5) and Haloti Ngata (2) combined for 7.5 sacks.

49ers: It was a tough day for San Francisco. Even the defense managed to create zero sacks and zero turnovers. NaVorro Bowman led the way with nine tackles.

The Ravens held Frank Gore (21) to 39 yards on 14 carries. (Photo by Michael Zagaris/San Francisco 49ers/Getty Images)

FEB. 2, 2013 in New Orleans: SUPER BOWL LXVII

What was the result?

John Harbaugh's Ravens defeated Jim Harbaugh's 49ers, 34-31.

The AFC champion Ravens jumped out to a 21-6 halftime lead behind the passing of quarterback Joe Flacco, who tossed three touchdown passes. Jacoby Jones' 108-yard kickoff return to open the second half made it 28-6, and it looked like the rout was on. San Francisco scored 17 unanswered points to make it a game late, but the Ravens held on for the win.

Who were the stars?

Ravens: Flacco ended up with 287 passing yards and three TDs, along with zero interceptions, to earn Super Bowl MVP. In addition to his incredible kickoff return touchdown, Jones also caught a 56-yard touchdown pass. Anquan Boldin had six catches for 106 yards and a score as well.

49ers: Colin Kaepernick passed for 302 yards and a touchdown, and rushed for 62 yards and another touchdown on the ground. Frank Gore carried the ball 19 times for 110 yards and a score to lead all rushers.

What else was the game known for?

In addition to being the "Harbaugh Bowl," Super Bowl LXVII was also known as the "Blackout Bowl," as the Superdome lights went out for 34 minutes in the third quarter. In addition to it being a surreal experience, the blackout also shifted the momentum to San Francisco, as the 49ers made it a game.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.

