National Football League The Harbaugh Way: How Jim Harbaugh modeled Chargers after his brother's Ravens Updated Nov. 22, 2024 8:51 p.m. ET

When the Los Angeles Chargers host the Baltimore Ravens on Monday Night Football, don't be surprised if you see two teams with similar blueprints for winning football games.

With younger brother Jim Harbaugh's Chargers facing John Harbaugh's Ravens, it's the popular Spider-Man meme on social media all over again.

Jim Harbaugh says that's intentional, as he hired GM Joe Hortiz, offensive coordinator Greg Roman and defensive coordinator Jesse Minter — part of a group of nearly 20 players, coaches and player personnel with prior experience working for the Ravens — to help build his team's culture in Los Angeles in Baltimore's image.

"It's kind of what we're driving for," Jim Harbaugh said on the "The Rich Eisen Show" this week. "When we watch the Ravens or watch our team, we hope to be looking in the mirror. That's how much respect we have for the Baltimore Ravens."

So far, it's worked splendidly for the Bolts. At 7-3, the Chargers already have two more wins than last season (5-12). Leading rushers J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards, both former Ravens, have helped Los Angeles establish the No. 12 rushing offense in the league.

Under the direction of Minter, the Chargers are holding teams to a league-best 14.5 points per game. And quarterback Justin Herbert has blossomed with the guidance of a former Pro Bowl quarterback in Jim Harbaugh, entering the MVP conversation with one of his best seasons to date as a pro.

In fact, Harbaugh believes his star quarterback is already one of the best in league history.

Just ask him.

"It is what it is — I mean, enjoy it," Harbaugh said. "He's not only one of the best in the game currently. He's one of the best of all time."

What the addition of Harbaugh has given a franchise lean on success over the past handful of years is confidence and belief. One of the longest tenured players on the team, defensive end Joey Bosa, sees a difference in culture with the younger Harbaugh in charge.

"He's won wherever he's been," Bosa said. "He had a really good plan coming into the season. Everybody is on the same page, every single coach. There's no pointing fingers. There's no talking behind closed doors. … It's hard to pick one thing out, but I think through experience and hard work builds confidence."

How Jim Harbaugh is changing the culture for the Chargers

While Harbaugh has the Chargers already thinking they can compete for a Super Bowl, it's been a struggle for the franchise to create sustainable winning. The Bolts have just one playoff win in the last decade, a 23-17 road victory over the Ravens in an AFC wild card game during the 2018 season.

Baltimore owns a 4-0 record during the regular season over the Chargers. And Jim Harbaugh is 0-2 against his older brother, including a 34-31 loss to Baltimore in Super Bowl XLVII when he coached the San Francisco 49ers.

However, John Harbaugh expects a feisty game from his ultra-competitive brother. John, 15 months older than Jim, said he's had a hand in creating that toughness in Jim by roughing him up when they were younger.

"Most of the time, I had the edge on him in growth, until we got to be 18 and 19," John Harbaugh said. "I'd hold him down and stuff. And he had this technique called the crab technique. He'd basically get on his back, and he'd get his hands and feet up there and fend me off. I couldn't get to him — he was really athletic.

"So, I came up with something. We had these big brown corduroy pillows that we grew up with in the basement. And I'd take the pillows, swipe his feet out, pin him and get back on top of him. I'd forgotten about it. I did not remember it. But when you're the younger brother, that's the kind of thing you remember. So, I take a little bit of credit for his toughness. He's probably one of the toughest people I know."

Dobbins played for both Harbaughs, spending his first four years in the NFL with the Ravens before joining the Chargers in free agency this season. He currently leads the Chargers with 726 rushing yards (No. 10 in the NFL), and has eight rushing touchdowns. Five of those TDs have come since Week 8. Only Jalen Hurts (7) and Joe Mixon (6) have scored more rushing TDs in that span.

J.K. Dobbins dives into his game-winning touchdown vs. Bengals

While the Harbaugh brothers share a similar approach to football, Dobbins sees something different in his new coach.

"He's unique," Dobbins told "The Herd." "He's a lot different than his brother. As far as the work we put in, it's almost the same. It's identical. But as far as him and his brother, he's unique. I've never met anyone quite like Coach Jim Harbaugh — and I mean that in an amazing way.

"I remember in the spring he's out there working with us, like getting it in. And he's serious, though, he's not just bull-crapping around. He's actually trying to get this work in and get better. He's different. He's genuine. Some of the things he says might come off as funny, but he's real. It's great. I love him as a coach and as a person. He's the best."

Eric D. Williams has reported on the NFL for more than a decade, covering the Los Angeles Rams for Sports Illustrated, the Los Angeles Chargers for ESPN and the Seattle Seahawks for the Tacoma News Tribune. Follow him on Twitter at @eric_d_williams .

