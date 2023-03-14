National Football League Jets reportedly sign former Packers WR Allen Lazard Updated Mar. 14, 2023 4:41 p.m. EDT share facebook twitter reddit link

The New York Jets have reached an agreement with wide receiver Allen Lazard, according to a report from ESPN.

The Score and NFL Media report the contract is for four years and $44 million.

The 27-year-old Green Bay Packers receiver had his best season in 2022, catching 60 passes for 788 yards and six touchdowns. He comes in at No. 30 in FOX Sports' NFL free agency rankings.

The Jets are reportedly still waiting for Aaron Rodgers to decide on whether he'd be willing to play for them next season. If he were to agree, the Packers could then trade him to New York.

Lazard has 169 career receptions, 2,236 receiving yards and 20 receiving touchdowns.





Lazard has 169 career receptions, 2,236 receiving yards and 20 receiving touchdowns.

The Jets are also expected to pursue Packers WR Randall Cobb in the coming days, per ESPN. He would add another familiar veteran presence to their WR room should they be able to acquire Rodgers.

Cobb had 34 receptions for 417 yards and one score last season.

