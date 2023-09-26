National Football League Jets reportedly add QB Trevor Siemian amidst Zach Wilson's struggles Updated Sep. 26, 2023 1:41 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

The New York Jets are making a move at quarterback.

Trevor Siemian has agreed to a deal to join the Jets' practice squad, NFL Media reported on Tuesday. Siemian reportedly had a visit with the Jets earlier in the day before agreeing to a deal.

The Jets' decision to add Siemian comes after Zach Wilson's highly-scrutinized performance in their loss to the New England Patriots on Sunday, and two weeks after Aaron Rodgers suffered a season-ending ruptured Achilles. Wilson completed 18 of 36 passes for 157 yards as the Jets' offense failed to score a touchdown until the final minutes of the team's 15-10 loss.

Wilson's performance led to calls for the Jets to bench him and find a new quarterback after the No. 2 overall pick from the 2021 NFL Draft has continued to struggle. However, Jets coach Robert Saleh stated the team still plans to roll with Wilson as their starting quarterback.

"He's our unquestioned quarterback, guys," Saleh told reporters on Monday. "Like, as long as he continues to show the way his preparation, the way he's been practicing … and even in these games, guys, like, he's not the reason we lost yesterday. It's always a team effort.

"As long as he continues to show improvement — and I know it's not, from a box score standpoint, showing — he's going to be our quarterback."

Siemian, 31, has played for seven teams since the Denver Broncos selected him in the seventh round of the 2015 NFL Draft, including the Jets, who he played for in 2019. Siemian was the Broncos' starting quarterback for the majority of the 2016 and 2017 seasons, but has mostly served as a backup since then.

Siemian started four games for the New Orleans Saints in 2021, throwing for 1,154 yards, 11 touchdowns and three interceptions over six total games. He also started a game for the Chicago Bears last year. He spent the offseason and training camp with the Cincinnati Bengals before being released on cutdown day.

Siemian is the third quarterback under the Jets' control, outside of Rodgers. They also have Tim Boyle on their active roster.

