Jets QB Jordan Travis retires due to serious leg injury while at FSU

Jordan Travis pushed through the struggles of a long and valiant comeback attempt from a serious leg injury until he was told it was time to finally walk away.

The New York Jets announced Wednesday that the quarterback informed them he will retire from playing football, a surprising NFL ending for the 24-year-old former Florida State star.

Travis hurt his left leg during a game against North Alabama in November 2023, the last time he played in a game at any level. His left leg rolled under a defender, twisting his ankle awkwardly and fracturing it.

Travis was a fifth-round draft pick last year but spent last season on the Jets’ non-football injury list. The team will now place him on the reserve/retired list.

"On November 18, 2023, my life took an unexpected turn," Travis said in a statement released by the Jets. "I gave everything I had to the rehab process but despite all my efforts, my leg never responded the way we hoped. After much prayer and consultation with the doctors, medical experts and my agent, I’ve been medically advised to retire from the game I love so deeply."

Travis, who finished fifth in the Heisman Trophy voting that year, completed 63.9% of his passes with 20 TDs and two interceptions — improving his draft stock while leading the Seminoles to an 11-0 start before his injury.

Shortly after being drafted, Travis acknowledged he had thought about someday replacing Aaron Rodgers as New York's quarterback. He also insisted he never had any doubts he would recover from his injury and play again.

"No, sir. Never," he said last May. "I mean, I love adversity. I love waking up every single day and having to make a choice. It just makes the story a whole lot cooler. I’ve always said that, from the day I broke my leg until now.

"I love it, man. So, no, there’s never been a doubt in my mind."

Travis' agent Deiric Jackson told ESPN in March that the Jets "tried to rush" the quarterback's rehabilitation and that caused a setback in his recovery. The team said it followed the plan created by Travis' surgeon, and Jackson was "optimistic" the quarterback would be ready for this season.

Jets general manager Darren Mougey declined to comment on Travis last week during the draft when he was asked about his recovery.

"Jordan has informed us of his intent to retire due to the injury he sustained while at Florida State," Mougey said in a statement Wednesday. It is unfortunate that he was unable to get back on the field after working so hard. We support his decision and wish him only the best."

In a hand-printed note posted on his X account, Travis said he was "overwhelmed with gratitude" as he reflected on his journey. He included his statement that was shared by the Jets and thanked the team for "believing in me and providing me with the opportunity to live out the ultimate dream." He also thanked his familiy, friends, coaches and teammates for their support.

"It is crazy how fast life can change," Travis wrote. "This is not the ending I had ever imagined, but I do trust The Lord's Plan above all else."

Reporting by The Associated Press.

