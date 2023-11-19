National Football League Glazer: Aaron Rodgers seeks Dec 2. Jets practice return; Panthers HC Frank Reich on hot seat Published Nov. 19, 2023 2:24 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

On Sunday's edition of "FOX NFL Kickoff", insider Jay Glazer gave an update on New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers' return timeline as well an update on which coaches' futures may be most in question.

Rodgers, who suffered an Achilles tear in Week 1, has made known his intent to return this season and will be taking a major step toward that goal this week.

"He's actually going to go back to the Jets this week [and] start training with them," Glazer said when asked about the possibility of Rodgers' return this season. "He actually sent the Jets video of him working out this week, [and] it kind of blew their minds."

The 39-year-old quarterback was traded to the Jets in the offseason following a storied 18-year career with the Green Bay Packers, bringing with him lofty expectations for New York this season.

ADVERTISEMENT

In Rodgers' absence, the Jets have stumbled to a 4-5 record with Zach Wilson under center. But the veteran quarterback's return could potentially reignite the Jets' playoff hopes.

"In Aaron Rodgers' mind, he's telling the Jets, ‘I'd like to actually start practicing as early as Dec 2.'" Glazer said. "And if [the Jets] are still in playoff contention, he really does mean it, he's gonna try and play sometime in the middle of December."

The Jets remain in the wild-card hunt, sitting just outside the playoff picture. Nonetheless, New York still has four difficult divisional games remaining on their schedule, including two matchups against the first-place Miami Dolphins.

Meanwhile, the Carolina Panthers (1-8) have next to no chance of making the playoffs this season. As a result, head coach Frank Reich is teetering on the verge of losing his spot at Carolina's helm.

"[Reich's] seat is getting quite hot," Glazer reported. "It came down [from the front office] a few weeks ago, [for Reich] to give up play-calling duties so that [he] could focus on the overall team… But here we are three weeks later, Frank Reich takes the play-calling duties back [and] I think some of it is [Reich saying] ‘Hey, if I’m going to take taken down here, I'm going to go down swinging my way.' But without a doubt, Reich has the hottest seat in the league."

The Panthers hired Reich last offseason after the sixth-year coach was fired by the Indianapolis Colts in the middle of last season. Reich's history with the Panthers dates back to Carolina's first game as a franchise, in which he threw the team's first touchdown pass in existence as their quarterback.

Still, Reich is coaching to prolong his tenure with Carolina, which could potentially conclude after one season.

[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.]

share