Jets Making a Change at QB, Reportedly Benching Justin Fields for Tyrod Taylor

The New York Jets have seen enough of Justin Fields.

Tyrod Taylor will start for the Jets in their Week 12 matchup against the Baltimore Ravens and will send Fields to the bench, The Athletic reported Monday.

The move from Jets head coach Aaron Glenn came on the heels of another unimpressive performance from Fields, who has started all but one game of New York's 2-8 season. Fields completed 15 of 26 passes for 116 yards in the Jets' 27-14 loss to the New England Patriots on Thursday.

Fields has completed 62.7% of his passes for 1,259 yards, seven touchdowns and an interception to go with 383 rushing yards and four rushing touchdowns this season. While Fields has a strong touchdown-to-interception ratio, he ranks toward the bottom of the league in several passing stats. His 139.9 passing yards per game is the second-worst among quarterbacks who've started at least five games. His 6.2 yards per attempt is the sixth-worst among the same group of quarterbacks.

With Fields not providing much in the passing game, the Jets' offense has been among the league's worst this season. They're 29th in yards and 25th in scoring this season.

New York's decision to bench Fields could be a sign of what's to come this offseason. The Jets gave Fields a two-year, $40 million deal over the offseason, guaranteeing him $30 million of his contract. However, as the Jets were the last team to get a win this season, they quickly went into rebuild mode ahead of the trade deadline. They shipped out cornerback Sauce Gardner and defensive tackle Quinnen Williams earlier in November, arming the Jets with five first-round picks over the next two drafts.

This is a developing story and will be updated.