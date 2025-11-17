National Football League
Jets Making a Change at QB, Reportedly Benching Justin Fields for Tyrod Taylor
National Football League

Jets Making a Change at QB, Reportedly Benching Justin Fields for Tyrod Taylor

Published Nov. 17, 2025 12:34 p.m. ET

The New York Jets have seen enough of Justin Fields.

Tyrod Taylor will start for the Jets in their Week 12 matchup against the Baltimore Ravens and will send Fields to the bench, The Athletic reported Monday

The move from Jets head coach Aaron Glenn came on the heels of another unimpressive performance from Fields, who has started all but one game of New York's 2-8 season. Fields completed 15 of 26 passes for 116 yards in the Jets' 27-14 loss to the New England Patriots on Thursday.

Fields has completed 62.7% of his passes for 1,259 yards, seven touchdowns and an interception to go with 383 rushing yards and four rushing touchdowns this season. While Fields has a strong touchdown-to-interception ratio, he ranks toward the bottom of the league in several passing stats. His 139.9 passing yards per game is the second-worst among quarterbacks who've started at least five games. His 6.2 yards per attempt is the sixth-worst among the same group of quarterbacks.

With Fields not providing much in the passing game, the Jets' offense has been among the league's worst this season. They're 29th in yards and 25th in scoring this season.

New York's decision to bench Fields could be a sign of what's to come this offseason. The Jets gave Fields a two-year, $40 million deal over the offseason, guaranteeing him $30 million of his contract. However, as the Jets were the last team to get a win this season, they quickly went into rebuild mode ahead of the trade deadline. They shipped out cornerback Sauce Gardner and defensive tackle Quinnen Williams earlier in November, arming the Jets with five first-round picks over the next two drafts. 

This is a developing story and will be updated.

What did you think of this story?
share
Get more from the National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: 2025 NFL Power Rankings Week 11: The NFC is Much Better Than the AFC

2025 NFL Power Rankings Week 11: The NFC is Much Better Than the AFC

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballLIV Golf Image LIV GolfMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstThe Joel Klatt Show logo The Joel Klatt ShowKevin Harvick's Happy Hour logo Kevin Harvick's Happy HourBear Bets logo Bear Bets
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX One FOX One
Quick Links
2026 FIFA WORLD CUP Image FIFA World Cup 2026™Best Betting Apps Image Best Betting Apps & SitesBest Sportsbook Promos Image Best Sportsbook Promos2025 NFL Scores Image 2025 NFL Scores
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2025 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes