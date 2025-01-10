National Football League Jets, Jags, Browns to host games in London as part of 2025 international slate Published Jan. 10, 2025 11:34 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The Cleveland Browns, Jacksonville Jaguars and the New York Jets will each play a home game in London in 2025.

The NFL announced the host teams Friday. Their opponents will be revealed, along with dates and kickoff times, when the full 2025 schedule is released this spring.

The Browns and the Jets will play at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium this fall. Cleveland is 0-1 in London, having lost to Minnesota in 2017. The Jets, who are searching for a new general manager and head coach, are 1-2 in London, including a loss to the Vikings this season.

ADVERTISEMENT

"This season will see us surpass 40 regular-season games in the capital, a testament to the role the U.K. has played in growing the game globally," NFL U.K. & Ireland general manager Henry Hodgson said in a statement. "The London games are a continued catalyst for year-round fan engagement, and we are focused on serving our 15 million fans, reaching new communities and driving growth in flag football participation, which now sees over 100,000 young people play the game."

The Jaguars, meanwhile, will return to Wembley Stadium as part of a multiyear agreement to play one home game annually across the pond. Jacksonville is 7-6 in London, including playing consecutive games — one as the home team and another as the visiting team — in each of the last two seasons.

The Jags, currently interviewing for a new head coach, will only play one game in London in 2025.

The Jets and the Jaguars hold marketing rights in the U.K. as part of the league's Global Markets Program, which awards NFL teams in international regions to build brand awareness and fandom beyond the United States.

Beginning in 2025, the NFL can schedule up to eight league-operated regular-season games internationally. The league will also play regular-season games in Madrid at the Santiago Bernabéu Stadium and in Berlin at the Olympic Stadium.

Fifty-five regular-season games have been played around the world in NFL history, with London hosting 39 of those.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.]

share