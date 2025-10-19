Jayden Daniels Says Commanders' Difficult Season Has 'Been Fun' to Navigate

When Jayden Daniels sat down with FOX Sports' Erin Andrews ahead of Sunday's Washington Commanders-Dallas Cowboys game (4:25 p.m. ET on FOX and the FOX Sports app), he couldn't help but laugh when she asked him to recite a passage from a Players' Tribune article he wrote ahead of the 2024 NFL Draft.

"One thing I think gets overlooked is that dog and competitive edge in me," Daniels read with a smile. "People don’t really get to see that side because of who I am as a person. I'm more reserved. I'm calm. I'm quiet and I'm very competitive. I don't back down from anything or anybody."

So, why was Daniels smiling at that?

"Because it's very much true," Daniels said. "Behind this smile and everything, I'm very competitive. I think that kinda gets misconstrued — do I care or do I not care? It's kind of like my poker face."

Some would say that the Commanders' situation right now is no laughing matter. Daniels committed two turnovers in the Commanders' Week 6 loss to the Chicago Bears, including a lost fumble on Washington's final possession that allowed Chicago to kick a game-winning field goal as time expired.

The loss dropped the Commanders to 3-3 on the season, which might feel like a far cry from where they were a year ago. Making matters worse, the Commanders will be without wide receivers Terry McLaurin and Deebo Samuel as they face the possibility of dropping to below .500.

It's certainly been a different year for Daniels, who had a rookie season for the ages and helped the Commanders go 12-5 before making a surprise NFC Championship Game appearance. But because of that competitiveness in him, Daniels relishes the opportunity he's been presented this season.

"I think it's been fun," Daniels said. "It's a different challenge. It's fun. Everything might seem like it's falling apart on the outside. But, internally, I think we're good. Adversity is how you respond. This season, I've been having some adversity and I know I'm up for the challenge."

Daniels has also dealt with an injury himself this season, missing two games due to a knee sprain in September. But he's still mostly been effective when he's been active, throwing for 875 yards, seven touchdowns and an interception to go with 176 rushing yards in four games.

So, Daniels is learning how and when to put the team on his back, saying he's "gotta pick your spots in order to do what's best for the team." He admitted that it can be "super hard," but he's also got to put trust in his Commanders teammates, too.

"Last year, we were flying under the radar and people didn't expect us to do what we did. This year, we have the expectations and obviously people are looking at the Washington Commanders," Daniels said. "We're getting pieces back, but we're also losing pieces. The NFL's a very long season. Lots of ups and downs, you've got to weather the storm. It's really challenged me as a leader.

"When you've got to put your cape on, you've got to put your cape on and let the cards fall how they fall."

Sunday might be one of those days when Daniels feels he needs to put the cape on. Of course, with McLaurin and Samuel out, Daniels will be asked to do more. But there's a different reason why he's approaching Sunday's game against the Cowboys with a greater urgency.

"I think so. I think we also have another opportunity to go against a division rival and hopefully win that game to go to 2-0 in the division," Daniels said. "At the end of the day, the main thing is winning your division."