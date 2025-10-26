Jay Glazer QB Injury Updates on Lamar Jackson, Jayden Daniels, Bryce Young

Jay Glazer reported on major Week 8 QB injuries on "FOX NFL Sunday," including the status of the Baltimore Ravens' Lamar Jackson, the Washington Commanders' Jayden Daniels, the San Francisco 49ers' Brock Purdy and others.

"Lamar Jackson was slated on Friday just to work with the scout team, and he did," Glazer said. "He took all those reps, so they (the Ravens) put him in as a full participant. But that's not what the league rules are. If you're a starter and, because of injury, you can't have your full reps, you've got to be listed as limited, so there's gonna be an investigation on that.

"As far as Lamar, they were hoping coming off the bye, he'd be healthy enough (to play), but he just wasn't there. (They) wanted him to be full confident because they play two games in four games. So while they're gonna hold him out today, they do expect him to go Thursday."

The Ravens (1-5) host the Chicago Bears (4-2) at M&T Bank Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

The 49ers (5-2) are on the road to face the Houston Texans (2-4) in Houston on Sunday afternoon, and they're at the Giants in Week 9. There's no clear return date for Purdy, though.

"Brock Purdy has been out for a while with that turf toe," Glazer continued. "He has been working off to the side. They're hoping to wrap him up a little bit and get him in there with the team, but they can't really make a decision until they see how he responds to that."

The Commanders (3-4) are traveling to take on the Kansas City Chiefs (4-3) at Arrowhead on Monday Night Football before hosting the Commanders in Week 9.

"Jayden Daniels, he's out tomorrow night for Washington, but today they are gonna ramp up his workout," Glazer said. "It (the injury) looked terrible when it originally happened … (but) there is optimism he can go as soon as next week."

The Falcons (3-3) host the Miami Dolphins (1-6) at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Sunday afternoon and are on the road against the Patriots next week.

"Down there in Atlanta, Michael Penix Jr. just isn't able to put pressure on that back leg from a bone bruise," Glazer added. "(He) also can't move around well enough in the pocket yet, so they (the Falcons) don't know where he is for next week as well. He needs to make a lot of progress."

The Panthers (4-3) host the Buffalo Bills (4-2) in Charlotte on Sunday afternoon and head to Green Bay next week.

"Bryce Young … is out today for the (Carolina) Panthers," Glazer concluded. "He has an ankle sprain, but they got a little optimism on Friday. He was able to run straight ahead, full steam ahead. They gonna work him out now coming this week (running) side-to-side to see about next week."

