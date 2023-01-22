National Football League
Jason Kelce's three-year-old sings 'Fly Eagles Fly' morning after playoff win
National Football League

Jason Kelce's three-year-old sings 'Fly Eagles Fly' morning after playoff win

13 hours ago

It's been quite a weekend for the Kelce family.

Travis Kelce played a crucial part in getting the Chiefs back to the AFC championship game for the fifth straight year, and his older brother Jason Kelce helped the Eagles steamroll the Giants to punch their ticket to the NFC championship game. Both brothers, known for their big personalities in addition to their All-Pro play at tight end and center, respectively, did plenty of celebrating after their wins.

But it appears that their knack for enjoying victories is now being passed to the next generation. 

Jason Kelce and his wife Kylie got a surprise from their three-year-old daughter Wyatt on Sunday morning:

Both brothers had great Saturdays. Travis became the second player in NFL history with 13 or more receptions in two different playoff games over his career, snagging 14 passes for 98 yards and two touchdowns to help a hobbled Patrick Mahomes pull out the victory over the Jaguars. Jason anchored an offensive line that paved the way for Jalen Hurts and the Eagles to gash the Giants for 38 points and 416 total yards of offense.

As for the matriarch of the family, Donna Kelce tweeted Saturday that she would be in Kansas City to watch Travis but her heart would be in Philadelphia at 8:15 ET — when the Eagles-Giants game kicked off on FOX.

She will have to face a similar dilemma next Sunday. The Chiefs will play the winner of Bengals-Bills in either Kansas City (if the Bengals win) or in a neutral-site contest in Atlanta (if the Bills do) while the Eagles will host the winner of 49ers-Cowboys in Philadelphia for the NFC Championship at 3 p.m. ET on FOX and the FOX Sports App.

Top stories from FOX Sports:

Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
share
How George Kittle's incredible catch keyed 49ers rally, ultimately led to win
National Football League

How George Kittle's incredible catch keyed 49ers rally, ultimately led to win

5 hours ago
Super Bowl LVII contenders: Ranking 49ers, Bengals, Chiefs, Eagles
National Football League

Super Bowl LVII contenders: Ranking 49ers, Bengals, Chiefs, Eagles

5 hours ago
The 49ers have forgotten how to lose. They could go all the way
National Football League

The 49ers have forgotten how to lose. They could go all the way

6 hours ago
Cowboys' Tony Pollard reportedly suffers fractured fibula in loss to 49ers
National Football League

Cowboys' Tony Pollard reportedly suffers fractured fibula in loss to 49ers

6 hours ago
NFL world reacts to Cowboys' playoff loss to 49ers, wild final play
National Football League

NFL world reacts to Cowboys' playoff loss to 49ers, wild final play

6 hours ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBPBC Boxing PBC BoxingUSFL USFLFIFA Women's World Cup FIFA Women's World Cup
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
Super Bowl Super BowlNFL Playoff Schedule NFL Playoff ScheduleDaytona 500 Image Daytona 500NBA Trade Rumors Image NBA Trade RumorsCollege Basketball Polls Image College Basketball RankingsCollege Football Transfer Portal Image College Football Transfer PortalSuper Bowl Odds Image Super Bowl Odds
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2023 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes