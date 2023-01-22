National Football League Jason Kelce's three-year-old sings 'Fly Eagles Fly' morning after playoff win 13 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

It's been quite a weekend for the Kelce family.

Travis Kelce played a crucial part in getting the Chiefs back to the AFC championship game for the fifth straight year, and his older brother Jason Kelce helped the Eagles steamroll the Giants to punch their ticket to the NFC championship game. Both brothers, known for their big personalities in addition to their All-Pro play at tight end and center, respectively, did plenty of celebrating after their wins.

But it appears that their knack for enjoying victories is now being passed to the next generation.

Jason Kelce and his wife Kylie got a surprise from their three-year-old daughter Wyatt on Sunday morning:

Both brothers had great Saturdays. Travis became the second player in NFL history with 13 or more receptions in two different playoff games over his career, snagging 14 passes for 98 yards and two touchdowns to help a hobbled Patrick Mahomes pull out the victory over the Jaguars. Jason anchored an offensive line that paved the way for Jalen Hurts and the Eagles to gash the Giants for 38 points and 416 total yards of offense.

As for the matriarch of the family, Donna Kelce tweeted Saturday that she would be in Kansas City to watch Travis but her heart would be in Philadelphia at 8:15 ET — when the Eagles-Giants game kicked off on FOX.

She will have to face a similar dilemma next Sunday. The Chiefs will play the winner of Bengals-Bills in either Kansas City (if the Bengals win) or in a neutral-site contest in Atlanta (if the Bills do) while the Eagles will host the winner of 49ers-Cowboys in Philadelphia for the NFC Championship at 3 p.m. ET on FOX and the FOX Sports App.

