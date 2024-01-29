National Football League
Jason Kelce still wants to be with the Eagles next season, even if it's not as a player
Published Jan. 29, 2024 10:07 p.m. ET

Jason Kelce is still publicly undecided about his playing future after refuting retirement rumors earlier this month following the Philadelphia Eagles' wild-card round loss. But Kelce says he still wants to be around the Eagles in some capacity even if the All-Pro offensive lineman decides his playing days are over.

"I really, really look forward to next year," Kelce told The Philadelphia Inquirer. "I look forward to trying to prove people wrong, especially with some of the recent hires and Nick Sirianni. And there's a lot of things up in the air for the Philadelphia Eagles. But I think that, as a player, you always look forward to go into battle with your guys.

"I don't know what's going to happen for me. But I do know, I still want to be involved in the organization and still want to be a part of it, regardless of what the decision is. Because I don't want to ever feel like I'm on the outside looking in on these achievements and these accolades and these opportunities that largely represent entire cities and fan bases and organizations. It's too good a feeling to pass up."

In the meantime, though, Jason is focused on cheering on his brother Travis as Travis and the Chiefs try to repeat as Super Bowl champions one year after beating Jason's Eagles in the big game. 

Jason and Travis shared an emotional embrace Sunday after the Chiefs upset the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC Championship Game — although the first thing Travis wanted to know was whether Jason kept his shirt on after ripping it off in front of Travis's entire cheering section — including Taylor Swift — during the Chiefs' divisional round win against the Buffalo Bills the week prior.

