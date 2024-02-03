National Football League
Japan wants everyone to know: Taylor Swift will make to the Super Bowl
Published Feb. 3, 2024 11:58 a.m. ET

Taylor Swift, who is holding concerts in Japan through Feb. 10, will make it in time for the Super Bowl to see her partner and football superstar Travis Kelce play.

To make sure all her fans know, the Japanese Embassy in Washington, D.C. has sent a message on X, formerly Twitter, alluding to her hit songs in bold letters.

"Despite the 12-hour flight and 17-hour time difference, the Embassy can confidently Speak Now to say that if she departs Tokyo in the evening after her concert, she should comfortably arrive in Las Vegas before the Super Bowl begins," it said.

Swift is in a highly public relationship with Kansas City Chiefs tight end Kelce. The AFC champions face off the San Francisco 49ers, the NFC champs, on Feb. 11.

Noise regulations in Tokyo stipulate that events must stop using the public sound system at 9:30 p.m. That should give Swift plenty of time, given that Japan is a day ahead in the global day.

Swift is performing four nights at the Tokyo Dome as part of her Eras Tour, which continues later in Australia. That means she would have to fly halfway around the world again later in the week.

Swift’s flying on a private jet to watch Kelce play has already prompted criticism about carbon emissions and lavish spending.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

National Football League
Kansas City Chiefs
San Francisco 49ers

