Jameis Winston, Kenny Pickett among Saints' top QB targets

Jameis Winston wants to be a starter in the NFL next season.

And based on the recent workout videos that surfaced on social media earlier in the week, Winston's rehab is moving along swimmingly.

But unfortunately for the unrestricted free agent, his future is not fully in his control.

Winston's most recent team, the New Orleans Saints, appear to be eyeing a number of targets who could potentially take over as their starting QB.

According to NFL Network reporter Jane Slater, the Saints' QB wishlist includes Winston, as well as former Pittsburgh quarterback Kenny Pickett, DeShaun Watson and Mitch Trubisky.

The team is fresh off prospect evaluations from last week's NFL combine, and reportedly were impressed with Pickett's showing during QB drills. Pickett was named a first-team All-American after his senior season and finished third in the Heisman Trophy voting.

Pickett is currently projected to go 11th to the Commanders in Jason McIntyre's latest mock draft, seven picks ahead of the Saints' No. 18 pick.

Watson has not played since the 2020 season and awaits a grand jury verdict in response to 22 civil lawsuits filed against him for sexual misconduct. If he's allowed to return to football, New Orleans is among the list of squads vying for his services.

Trubisky is currently an unrestricted free agent. The former No. 2 overall pick spent four years in Chicago before inking a one-year deal with the Bills last season. He completed six of his eight pass attempts for 75 yards and an INT last season.

Then there's Winston, who had the Saints off to a fiery start in 2021, collecting a 5-2 record and passing for 1,170 yards and 14 TDs before tearing his ACL against the Buccaneers on Oct. 31. Winston ran for the first time on Feb. 28 and has been working out consistently since the offseason began.

The Saints signed Taysom Hill to a four-year, $40 million deal in November, and still have quarterbacks Trevor Siemian and Ian Book on their roster.

