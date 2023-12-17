National Football League Jalen Hurts downgraded to questionable for Eagles-Seahawks on Monday night Published Dec. 17, 2023 12:19 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts has been downgraded to questionable for Monday's matchup with the Seattle Seahawks as he battles an unspecified illness, per multiple reports.

Hurts' illness worsened Saturday, prompting the change in injury designation. He is traveling to Seattle separate from the rest of the Eagles in order to not get anyone else on the team sick, and he and the team still have hope that he can play Monday night, per NFL on FOX's Ralph Vacchiano.

Hurts' absence would be a massive blow to a suddenly reeling Eagles team that, while still 10-3 on the season, has lost back-to-back games by double digits to fellow playoff contenders San Francisco and Dallas. Backup quarterback Marcus Mariota would be in line to start in Hurts' place.

Hurts has a 66.5 completion rate this season with 3,192 pass yards, 19 touchdown passes and 10 interceptions. He also has 460 rush yards and 12 rushing touchdowns. He currently has the fourth-shortest odds to win 2023 NFL MVP.

