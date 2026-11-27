National Football League
National Football League
Jaguars vs. Titans Prediction, Odds, Pick For NFL Week 12
Updated Nov. 27, 2026 1:56 p.m. ET
FOX Sports Research
The Tennessee Titans will visit the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday in a Week 12 NFL showdown on FOX.
Let’s take a look at the odds for Jaguars vs. Titans at FanDuel Sportsbook as of Nov. 29.
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Moneyline
- Jaguars: -1000
- Titans: +660
Spread
- Jaguars -14: -108
- Titans +14: -112
Over/Under
- Over 48.5: -102
- Under 48.5: -118
From FOX Sports Research:
- Jacksonville has won four straight games immediately following a loss. The Jaguars haven’t dropped back-to-back games since Weeks 6-7 of last season.
- The Jaguars have won five straight and eight of their last nine against the Titans. A win would give Jacksonville the first six-game winning streak by either team in the rivalry.
- Jacksonville leads the NFL in point differential (+120) and turnover margin (+8). The Jaguars rank sixth in scoring (28.7 points per game) and third in scoring defense (16.7).
- Trevor Lawrence threw for a season-high 352 yards and three-plus touchdowns in Jacksonville’s Week 10 win at Tennessee. He’s thrown at least one touchdown pass in eight straight games.
- Cam Ward has thrown multiple touchdown passes in three straight games, but he’ll face a Jacksonville defense that allows the third-fewest points per game in the NFL.
How to Watch Jaguars vs. Titans
- Date: Sunday, Nov. 29, 2026
- Time: 1 p.m. ET
- TV: FOX
- Stream: Watch 3 days free on FOX One, FOXSports.com, FOX Sports App
- Location: EverBank Stadium, Jacksonville, FL
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