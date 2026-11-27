The Tennessee Titans will visit the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday in a Week 12 NFL showdown on FOX.

Let’s take a look at the odds for Jaguars vs. Titans at FanDuel Sportsbook as of Nov. 29.

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Titans @ Jaguars Odds

Moneyline

Jaguars: -1000

Titans: +660

Spread

Jaguars -14: -108

Titans +14: -112

Over/Under

Over 48.5: -102

Under 48.5: -118

Titans @ Jaguars Prediction, Pick

From FOX Sports Research:

Jacksonville has won four straight games immediately following a loss. The Jaguars haven’t dropped back-to-back games since Weeks 6-7 of last season.

The Jaguars have won five straight and eight of their last nine against the Titans. A win would give Jacksonville the first six-game winning streak by either team in the rivalry.

Jacksonville leads the NFL in point differential (+120) and turnover margin (+8). The Jaguars rank sixth in scoring (28.7 points per game) and third in scoring defense (16.7).

Trevor Lawrence threw for a season-high 352 yards and three-plus touchdowns in Jacksonville’s Week 10 win at Tennessee. He’s thrown at least one touchdown pass in eight straight games.

Cam Ward has thrown multiple touchdown passes in three straight games, but he’ll face a Jacksonville defense that allows the third-fewest points per game in the NFL.

The Pick: Jaguars -14

How to Watch Jaguars vs. Titans