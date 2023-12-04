Jaguars elevate TE Josh Pederson, son of head coach, from practice squad
It'll be a family affair for the Pederson's on Monday night when the Jacksonville Jaguars take on the Cincinnati Bengals at EverBank Stadium after the team announced it elevated tight end Josh Pederson from its practice squad.
The 26-year-old, who played college football at Louisiana-Monroe, is the son of Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson and signed with Jacksonville in July.
He signed with San Francisco as an undrafted free agent in 2021 before serving short stints with New Orleans and Kansas City. He then played for the USFL's Houston Gamblers in 2023, finishing second on the team with 24 receptions and racking up 325 yards.
[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.]
-
NFL Week 13 live highlights: Packers, Dolphins, Lions, 49ers, Colts win
Taylor Swift on hand at Lambeau Field to watch Travis Kelce, Chiefs face Packers
Jets' Aaron Rodgers reportedly unlikely to play again in 2023
-
49ers vs. Eagles: 5 matchups that will decide the game of the year
2023-24 NFL playoff picture, bracket, schedule
Who is 'Big Dom'? Eagles security officer ejected with Niners LB Dre Greenlaw
-
NFL Week 13 top viral moments: Deebo Samuel, 49ers get last laugh vs. Eagles
Embarrassing loss to 49ers leaves Eagles exposed in wide-open NFC race
-
NFL Week 13 live highlights: Packers, Dolphins, Lions, 49ers, Colts win
Taylor Swift on hand at Lambeau Field to watch Travis Kelce, Chiefs face Packers
Jets' Aaron Rodgers reportedly unlikely to play again in 2023
-
49ers vs. Eagles: 5 matchups that will decide the game of the year
2023-24 NFL playoff picture, bracket, schedule
Who is 'Big Dom'? Eagles security officer ejected with Niners LB Dre Greenlaw
-
NFL Week 13 top viral moments: Deebo Samuel, 49ers get last laugh vs. Eagles
Embarrassing loss to 49ers leaves Eagles exposed in wide-open NFC race