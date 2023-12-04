National Football League
Jaguars elevate TE Josh Pederson, son of head coach, from practice squad
Jaguars elevate TE Josh Pederson, son of head coach, from practice squad

Published Dec. 4, 2023 4:37 p.m. ET

It'll be a family affair for the Pederson's on Monday night when the Jacksonville Jaguars take on the Cincinnati Bengals at EverBank Stadium after the team announced it elevated tight end Josh Pederson from its practice squad. 

The 26-year-old, who played college football at Louisiana-Monroe, is the son of Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson and signed with Jacksonville in July.

He signed with San Francisco as an undrafted free agent in 2021 before serving short stints with New Orleans and Kansas City. He then played for the USFL's Houston Gamblers in 2023, finishing second on the team with 24 receptions and racking up 325 yards.

