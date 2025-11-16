Jacoby Brissett Sets NFL Regular-Season Record In Cardinals' Loss to 49ers

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Jacoby Brissett turned in a historic outing in Week 11 as the 10-year pro found an unlikely path into the record books.

Brissett set the NFL record for most completions in a regular-season game after completing 47 of his 57 pass attempts in Sunday's 41-22 loss to the San Francisco 49ers. The mark ties Pittsburgh Steelers legend Ben Roethlisberger's effort in a Wild Card loss to the Cleveland Browns in 2021, per FOX research; the pair also share the added distinction of making history in a losing effort.

Starting in place of the injured Kyler Murray (foot) for a fifth-straight week, Brissett has been on a statistical tear despite going 1-4 in that span. His stat sheet-stuffing output on Sunday yielded 452 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions in a game Arizona trailed in for the entirety.

Brissett has now thrown for at least 258 yards and two TDs in all five of his starts this season. He'll now look to bounce back, and potentially end up on the right side of history in a different way, in Week 12 when the last-place Cardinals face the Jaguars.