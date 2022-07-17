Cleveland Browns Jacoby Brissett in the limelight for Cleveland Browns 5 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The Cleveland Browns are in a bit of a predicament at the quarterback position.

With their new franchise QB Deshaun Watson awaiting discipline from the NFL, and consensus being that he'll miss at least a portion of the 2022-23 season — if not all of it — all eyes are looking squarely at the second play-caller in the room: Jacoby Brissett.

And reports are that the Browns will now begin a search for Brissett's backup.

"With training camp beginning July 27, the Browns are hoping for a decision [from the NFL on Watson] sooner than later so they can plan accordingly," reported Cleveland.com's Mary Kay Cabot this past week. "If Watson is out for a lengthy period of time, they’ll sign a quarterback to back up interim starter Jacoby Brissett.

"There’s growing sentiment within league circles that Watson will play at some point this season despite the NFL arguing for an indefinite suspension of at least the full season with a chance to apply for reinstatement afterwards," she added. "The NFL Players Association has fought for no suspension at all based in part on the fact that several NFL owners haven’t been suspended for their direct or indirect involvement in sexual misconduct."

Statistically, there's a glaring drop-off between Brissett and Watson when it comes to career numbers, but the Browns hope that he can keep their ship afloat while Watson is sidelined, if indeed he is.

Brissett, a third round pick by the New England Patriots in the 2016 NFL Draft, holds a 14-23 record over 37 career starts. He's moved around quite a bit in the league, seeming to serve as a bridge quarterback on multiple occasions, including this stint in Cleveland.

Brissett was 1-1 in two starts with the Patriots in 2016, 4-11 in 15 starts with the Indianapolis Colts in 2017, 7-8 in 15 starts with the Colts in 2019, and 2-3 in five starts with the Miami Dolphins last season.

In Brissett's best season (2019 with the Colts), he threw for 2,942 yards and completed 60.9% of his passes for 18 passing touchdowns, six interceptions and an 88.0 passer rating, including 228 rushing yards for four touchdowns.

For his career, he's thrown for 7,742 yards, completing 60.2% of his passes for 36 touchdowns, 17 interceptions and an 83.0 passer rating, while compiling 653 rushing yards for 13 touchdowns.

Brissett was a rookie on the 2016 Patriots team that won the Super Bowl. He sat behind Tom Brady and Jimmy Garoppolo.

