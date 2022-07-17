Cleveland Browns
Jacoby Brissett in the limelight for Cleveland Browns Jacoby Brissett in the limelight for Cleveland Browns
Cleveland Browns

Jacoby Brissett in the limelight for Cleveland Browns

5 hours ago

The Cleveland Browns are in a bit of a predicament at the quarterback position.

With their new franchise QB Deshaun Watson awaiting discipline from the NFL, and consensus being that he'll miss at least a portion of the 2022-23 season — if not all of it — all eyes are looking squarely at the second play-caller in the room: Jacoby Brissett.

And reports are that the Browns will now begin a search for Brissett's backup.

"With training camp beginning July 27, the Browns are hoping for a decision [from the NFL on Watson] sooner than later so they can plan accordingly," reported Cleveland.com's Mary Kay Cabot this past week. "If Watson is out for a lengthy period of time, they’ll sign a quarterback to back up interim starter Jacoby Brissett.

"There’s growing sentiment within league circles that Watson will play at some point this season despite the NFL arguing for an indefinite suspension of at least the full season with a chance to apply for reinstatement afterwards," she added. "The NFL Players Association has fought for no suspension at all based in part on the fact that several NFL owners haven’t been suspended for their direct or indirect involvement in sexual misconduct."

Statistically, there's a glaring drop-off between Brissett and Watson when it comes to career numbers, but the Browns hope that he can keep their ship afloat while Watson is sidelined, if indeed he is.

Brissett, a third round pick by the New England Patriots in the 2016 NFL Draft, holds a 14-23 record over 37 career starts. He's moved around quite a bit in the league, seeming to serve as a bridge quarterback on multiple occasions, including this stint in Cleveland.

Brissett was 1-1 in two starts with the Patriots in 2016, 4-11 in 15 starts with the Indianapolis Colts in 2017, 7-8 in 15 starts with the Colts in 2019, and 2-3 in five starts with the Miami Dolphins last season.

In Brissett's best season (2019 with the Colts), he threw for 2,942 yards and completed 60.9% of his passes for 18 passing touchdowns, six interceptions and an 88.0 passer rating, including 228 rushing yards for four touchdowns.

For his career, he's thrown for 7,742 yards, completing 60.2% of his passes for 36 touchdowns, 17 interceptions and an 83.0 passer rating, while compiling 653 rushing yards for 13 touchdowns.

Brissett was a rookie on the 2016 Patriots team that won the Super Bowl. He sat behind Tom Brady and Jimmy Garoppolo.

Get more from Cleveland Browns Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.
in this topic
share
NFL odds: Every team's 2022 Super Bowl odds, from worst to best bets
National Football League

NFL odds: Every team's 2022 Super Bowl odds, from worst to best bets

5 hours ago
How franchise tag impacts Dalton Schultz’s future with Cowboys
Dallas Cowboys

How franchise tag impacts Dalton Schultz’s future with Cowboys

2 days ago
Texans settle with 30 women over Deshaun Watson-related claims
National Football League

Texans settle with 30 women over Deshaun Watson-related claims

2 days ago
Trey Lance, Lamar Jackson among NFL stars 'Under Duress'
National Football League

Trey Lance, Lamar Jackson among NFL stars 'Under Duress'

2 days ago
Patrick Mahomes tops QB pyramid; Tom Brady left out of top 3
National Football League

Patrick Mahomes tops QB pyramid; Tom Brady left out of top 3

4 days ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBPBC Boxing PBC BoxingUSFL USFL
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
FOX Sports Shows FOX Sports ShowsFOX Sports Personalities FOX Sports PersonalitiesNASCAR Cup Series Standings NASCAR StandingsMLB Standings MLB Standings2022 NFL Draft 2022 NFL DRAFTMLB Highlights MLB Highlights
Fox Sports™ and © 2022 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Updated Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Do Not Sell my Personal Info | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes