Colin Cowherd picks upsets in Week 4 'Blazin' 5'

Would you believe we're already a month into the NFL season?

With another assemblage of big games on the way this Sunday, Colin Cowherd returns with his "Blazin' 5" picks against the spread for Week 4.

Here's what "The Herd" host came up with, accompanied by odds and win totals from odds FOX Bet .

Jacksonville Jaguars @ Philadelphia Eagles (-6.5) 1:00 p.m. ET, FOX

Cowherd's pick, score prediction: Jaguars +6.5 (Eagles win 27-26)

Cowherd's thoughts: "[The Jaguars] won back-to-back games by 20 points. Let's be honest: This season, they're top five in most categories. They've only given it away once, they're getting protection. And the Eagles' offense — as good as it is — has been shut out in the second half of their last two games. … I don't think the market's figured out quite yet that Jacksonville spent $300 million and went and got a bunch of good players, upgraded severely at head coach. I think it's too many points. I think it's going to go down to the end. I've got to take 6.5 points here, it just makes too much sense to me."

Los Angeles Chargers @ Houston Texans (+6) 1:00 p.m. ET, CBS

Cowherd's pick, score prediction: Texans +5.5 (Texans win 27-23)

Cowherd's thoughts: "Absolutely taking the Texans at home plus-5.5. They've held all three opponents to 23 points or less. Their defense is playing great, especially against the pass. Brandon Staley, the Chargers coach, in 20 games with Justin Herbert, is 10-10. Justin Herbert's hurt, Keenan Allen is hurt, Rashawn Slater is out, Corey Linsley is hurt, and the Chargers' offense is one of only six teams without a rushing TD. Also, their defense, when you take out [Joey] Bosa and Khalil Mack — and now Bosa's out — doesn't get to the quarterback. Way too many points. Texans are feisty. I think the game is low-scoring. I'm going to take the upset."

New York Jets @ Pittsburgh Steelers (-3.5) 1:00 p.m. ET, CBS

Cowherd's pick, score prediction: Jets +3.5 (Jets win 23-20)

Cowherd's thoughts: "Zach Wilson makes his debut. I'm going to take the Jets here. Listen, Mike Tomlin as a favorite against the spread is 82-94-5 as a coach, and the Steelers without T.J. Watt don't have much of a pass rush. Their offense is a disaster. … They had some extra time to prepare, but Zach Wilson has some tasty weapons here. I think they're going to score. The Steelers are always most dangerous when they're an underdog, especially in the division. This is an out-of-division game. I think I get a more talented quarterback [in Wilson]. I think I get a little bit of a desperate team. I'm going to take the Jets to win here, 23-21. It won't be pretty — Jet wins aren't — but I like the Jets."

Denver Broncos at Las Vegas Raiders (-2.5) 4:25 p.m. ET, CBS

Cowherd's pick, score prediction: Broncos +2.5 (Broncos win 28-23)

Cowherd's thoughts: "I think the Raiders are a mess. I'm taking Denver plus-2.5. I have to here. Listen, the Broncos' defense has been unbelievable. It's No. 2 in the league. They're good at everything! Pass rush, third down — this defense is outstanding. They've got two or three good corners, two or three pass rushers, excellent linebackers, a thumping safety. The Raiders' defense, meanwhile, is one of the worst in the league. [They're the] only team in the NFL that's 0-3, and by the way, the teams that beat them, none of them have won a game! So they're losing to bad teams. Russell Wilson, I think he's going to run a little bit more now, move the sticks more, keep it away from Derek Carr.

New England Patriots @ Green Bay Packers (-9.5) 4:25 p.m. ET, CBS

Cowherd's pick, score prediction: Patriots +9.5 (Patriots win 24-23)

Cowherd's thoughts: "Upset of the week: I'm going to take the Patriots plus-9.5. … If Brian Hoyer plays, they cover the spread. First of all, this is a ridiculously big spread for two running teams. Name the No. 1 receiver if Jakobi Meyers doesn't play? There isn't a No. 1, I'm not even sure there's a No. 2 in this game. These are running teams. And the Packers' offense right now [has] five giveaways in the first three games. Aaron Rodgers [is] averaging 228 yards passing — it's a career low. They don't score off-script in the second half at all — one TD. I think it's a very close, low-scoring game. … 9.5 points? This isn't college. By the way, the No. 1 ranked corner in the NFL plays for the Patriots. This secondary is really good, their pass-rush is decent."

