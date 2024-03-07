National Football League J.J. McCarthy's draft odds on the move after NFL Scouting Combine Updated Mar. 7, 2024 10:17 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

It looks like J.J. McCarthy was one of the big winners leaving Indianapolis after the NFL Scouting Combine.

From a betting perspective, McCarthy's stock is soaring, as his odds of potentially being one of the first quarterbacks taken in the 2024 NFL Draft moved drastically after the weekend.

While he's still a major long-shot to be selected with the top pick (+3000) and second overall pick (+1800), his odds of being selected third and fourth overall currently sit at +650.

In addition, the odds that the New England Patriots — who hold the No. 3 overall pick — will select McCarthy have shortened.

That number has moved from +1200 before the combine to +750 after it.

The Patriots actually hold the fifth-best odds to draft McCarthy.

The Denver Broncos (+350) and Minnesota Vikings (+380) are the current favorites to draft the former Michigan QB.

Let's take a look at how oddsmakers view McCarthy's draft status following the combine.

J.J. McCARTHY DRAFT POSITION ODDS: *

McCarthy to be No. 1 overall pick: +3000 (bet $10 to win $310 total)

McCarthy to be No. 2 overall pick: +1800 (bet $10 to win $190 total)

McCarthy to be No. 3 overall pick: +650 (bet $10 to win $75 total)

McCarthy to be No. 4 overall pick: +650 (bet $10 to win $75 total)

McCarthy to be No. 5 overall pick: +950 (bet $10 to win $105 total)

TEAM TO DRAFT J.J. McCARTHY ODDS: *

Denver Broncos: +350 (bet $10 to win $45 total)

Minnesota Vikings: +380 (bet $10 to win $48 total)

New York Giants: +650 (bet $10 to win $75 total)

Las Vegas Raiders: +650 (bet $10 to win $75 total)

Atlanta Falcons: +700 (bet $10 to win $80 total)

New England Patriots: +750 (bet $10 to win $85 total)

Los Angeles Rams: +1000 (bet $10 to win $110 total)

Seattle Seahawks: +1200 (bet $10 to win $130 total)

Pittsburgh Steelers: +1600 (bet $10 to win $170 total)

New Orleans Saints: +1600 (bet $10 to win $170 total)

* odds as of 3/7/24

Why JJ McCarthy will be a Top 10 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft

RELATED: NFL Draft prospect rankings: Caleb Williams leads the way

While McCarthy's odds to be a top-five pick are on the move, the two frontrunners to draft him are picking outside the top 10. Currently, the Vikings have the 11th pick, while the Broncos hold the 12th pick.

Both teams might have quarterback situations to resolve this offseason. The Broncos already released Russell Wilson and the Vikings might lose Kirk Cousins in free agency.

The Giants, who are tied for the third-best odds to land McCarthy, hold the sixth overall pick and the Falcons, who have the fifth-best odds to draft McCarthy, have the eighth overall pick.

Which players improved their Draft stock the most at the NFL Combine?

FOX Sports college football analyst Joel Klatt believes that you might need a top-10 pick to draft McCarthy following his performance at the combine.

"J.J. McCarthy threw the ball well in Indianapolis this weekend," Klatt wrote in his column assessing his winners and takeaways from the combine. "He's going to be a really good NFL quarterback. For those of you that want to hate on McCarthy, that's fine. But I'm going to be pretty surprised if he's not drafted in the first 15 picks.

"In fact, I might be surprised if McCarthy is not taken in the top 10 at this point. That's the type of momentum that he's generating. He plays a selfless brand of football and he's incredibly athletic. That guy spins it, he makes plays, he's a winner, and he doesn't care who gets the credit. Every organization in the NFL is looking for players like that, particularly at that position. McCarthy did a nice job over the weekend."

Before the combine, Klatt had the Seahawks selecting McCarthy with the 16th overall pick.

If McCarthy's former college head coach is to be believed, he might go even higher.

"Don't be surprised if, when he's the No. 1 quarterback off the board. That's my prediction right now," new Los Angeles Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh told Colin Cowherd about McCarthy on " The Herd " in February.

Where do you think J.J. McCarthy will play next season? Follow FOX Sports for the latest news in the NFL and other sports.

