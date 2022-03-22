Dallas Cowboys
Is CeeDee Lamb ready to be Cowboys' No. 1 option? Is CeeDee Lamb ready to be Cowboys' No. 1 option?
Dallas Cowboys

Is CeeDee Lamb ready to be Cowboys' No. 1 option?

2 hours ago

The Cowboys shipped Pro Bowl wide receiver Amari Cooper to the Cleveland Browns this offseason, which means more targets have become available in Dallas' wide receiver room.

That's where rising third-year wide receiver CeeDee Lamb comes into play, and he already has full support from quarterback Dak Prescott.

"Yeah, there's no doubt he is [a No. 1],'' Prescott said Tuesday, via the Dallas Morning News

"I think that's the best part of that move. You look at a guy like CeeDee and what he's done in his first two years, it's exciting. He hasn't really scratched the surface. Just for him to be the one, to be the main guy, I know he's going to be ready for it. I know he's already doing the things he needs to do that are necessary to have a great season.''

In his first two seasons in the NFL, Lamb has lived up to his first-round billing, recording 153 receptions for 2,037 yards and 11 touchdowns.

While Lamb's talent is undeniable, rising up the depth chart means he is now going to be the focal point of the opponent's defensive game plan each week.

And that is something that Greg Jennings has concerns about.

"He will be ready, how effective will he be? It remains to be seen," Jennings said on "Speak For Yourself."

"Once it's just you against that top defender, in that cornerback, and then that defensive coordinator scheming to take you out of the game because you are their No. 1 option. That's a completely different ball game."

Dak Prescott endorses CeeDee Lamb

Dak Prescott endorses CeeDee Lamb
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott formally endorsed CeeDee Lamb as the Cowboys No. 1 receiver. Greg Jennings offers his thoughts on whether Lamb is up to the task.

The sample size is small, but in one career game without Cooper by his side, Lamb recorded three receptions for 14 yards.

He will now experience life without Cooper on a weekly basis going forward, and how he handles his new role could be a major factor in whether the Cowboys can make a return trip to the postseason.

Get more from Dallas Cowboys Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.
in this topic
share story
NFL Free Agency Tracker: Dolphins land Armstead
National Football League

NFL Free Agency Tracker: Dolphins land Armstead

5 hours ago
Super Bowl 2023 odds: Futures lines for every team next season
National Football League

Super Bowl 2023 odds: Futures lines for every team next season

9 hours ago
Cowboys, Packers, Bucs, 49ers: Whose Super Bowl windows are open?
National Football League

Cowboys, Packers, Bucs, 49ers: Whose Super Bowl windows are open?

14 hours ago
The NFL will have $100-million QB sooner than you think
National Football League

The NFL will have $100-million QB sooner than you think

1 day ago
Cowboys should sign Bobby Wagner, Jadeveon Clowney
National Football League

Cowboys should sign Bobby Wagner, Jadeveon Clowney

5 days ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBPBC Boxing PBC BoxingUSFL USFL
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
FOX Sports Shows FOX Sports ShowsFOX Sports Personalities FOX Sports PersonalitiesDaytona 500 Event Daytona 500College Basketball Rankings College Basketball RankingsWWE Videos WWE VideosCollege Basketball Highlights College Basketball Highlights
Fox Sports™ and © 2022 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Updated Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Do Not Sell my Personal Info | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes