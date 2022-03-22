Dallas Cowboys Is CeeDee Lamb ready to be Cowboys' No. 1 option? 2 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The Cowboys shipped Pro Bowl wide receiver Amari Cooper to the Cleveland Browns this offseason, which means more targets have become available in Dallas' wide receiver room.

That's where rising third-year wide receiver CeeDee Lamb comes into play, and he already has full support from quarterback Dak Prescott.

"Yeah, there's no doubt he is [a No. 1],'' Prescott said Tuesday, via the Dallas Morning News .

"I think that's the best part of that move. You look at a guy like CeeDee and what he's done in his first two years, it's exciting. He hasn't really scratched the surface. Just for him to be the one, to be the main guy, I know he's going to be ready for it. I know he's already doing the things he needs to do that are necessary to have a great season.''

In his first two seasons in the NFL, Lamb has lived up to his first-round billing, recording 153 receptions for 2,037 yards and 11 touchdowns.

While Lamb's talent is undeniable, rising up the depth chart means he is now going to be the focal point of the opponent's defensive game plan each week.

And that is something that Greg Jennings has concerns about.

"He will be ready, how effective will he be? It remains to be seen," Jennings said on "Speak For Yourself."

"Once it's just you against that top defender, in that cornerback, and then that defensive coordinator scheming to take you out of the game because you are their No. 1 option. That's a completely different ball game."

The sample size is small, but in one career game without Cooper by his side, Lamb recorded three receptions for 14 yards.

He will now experience life without Cooper on a weekly basis going forward, and how he handles his new role could be a major factor in whether the Cowboys can make a return trip to the postseason.

