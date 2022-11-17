National Football League Is Buffalo Bills' two-game losing streak cause for concern? just in share facebook twitter reddit link

The Buffalo Bills, a team that entered the season as the favorite to win the Super Bowl, lost in alarming fashion for the second consecutive game in Sunday's classic against the Minnesota Vikings.

Sure, it took overtime for the Bills to lose to the one-loss Vikings, but they led by as many as 14 points in that game, marking the second straight week that they blew a double-digit lead (they lost to the New York Jets the week prior).

That's just one of a few reasons FOX Sports' Nick Wright is sounding the alarm on Buffalo, which is 6-3 entering the back half of a schedule that's loaded with AFC East rivals who are above .500.

"Buffalo, you're not a bad team, That's a good goal to have: Don't be a bad team," Wright said on Wednesday's "First Things First." "Unfortunately, the standard for the Bills this year — oddly for a team that's never done anything — was Super Bowl or bust.

"We have no reason to believe that's theoretically obtainable. They've blown back-to-back 10-point leads. They're in a stretch of three straight games where they haven't scored a single touchdown in the second half. "

A major catalyst for the Bills' woes in recent weeks has been turnovers. They had four against the Vikings in Week 10, including two interceptions from Josh Allen in the red zone, marking the third straight week that Allen has thrown multiple interceptions in a game. Four of those six interceptions came in the red zone.

The turnovers have been alarming for the Bills and Allen. Their 18 turnovers are the most in the league this season and are nearly double the amount they had through the first nine games of last season (10). Allen's 10 interceptions also lead the league.

After not committing a single turnover in the red zone through the first nine games of last season, the Bills have committed a league-high five red-zone turnovers this year. Allen is responsible for each one (three interceptions and two fumbles).

Wright believes that while other contenders have a specialty, the Bills have become infamous for throwing too much.

"What are the Buffalo Bills great at right now?" Wright asked. "I can tell you what the [Kansas City] Chiefs are great at. I can tell you what the [San Francisco] 49ers … the [Miami] Dolphins … the [Baltimore] Ravens are great at. There [are] a lot of teams that I can say they're not perfect, but they're at least great [at one thing].

"Buffalo, I think the answer would be throwing to your guys and the other team. You're near the top of the league in both things."

As Allen continues playing through an elbow injury and a few key defensive players remain sidelined (Micah Hyde, Jordan Poyer and Tre'Davious White), Wright thinks there's legitimate cause for concern in Buffalo.

"My question is, with a banged-up defense, a banged-up Josh Allen, being sixth in the conference and third in their division is not enough to concern you, what would concern you?" Wright said.

The Bills are set to host the Cleveland Browns (3-6) on Sunday (1 p.m. ET), weather permitting.

