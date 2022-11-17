National Football League Browns-Bills game threatened by looming Buffalo snowstorm 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

A major snowstorm is expected to dump multiple feet of snow in western and upstate New York this weekend, which could potentially alter the location of Sunday's highly-anticipated Cleveland Browns-Buffalo Bills matchup.

The game is slated to begin at 1 p.m. ET at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park. That area is expected to be hit with a lake-effect snowstorm that could drop upwards of four feet of snow beginning Thursday night and through Saturday, potentially bringing travel to a standstill in parts of New York state, namely the Buffalo metro area.

On Wednesday, New York Governor Kathy Hochul issued a State of Emergency for portions of upstate New York, including the Buffalo area, to be in effect Thursday morning through Sunday evening.

The NFL is currently monitoring weather around Buffalo ahead of Sunday's action and is in communication with both clubs, per NFL Network, but no decisions have been made about changing the game's venue. While a potential venue change could be in play, rescheduling the tilt is not likely, as the Bills play four days later on Thanksgiving in Detroit (12:30 p.m. ET).

The last time a game was moved out of Buffalo due to weather was Week 12 of the 2014 NFL season, and the league made the decision to move the game on Thursday of that week.

