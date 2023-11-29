Instead of replacing Justin Fields, should Bears pair him with Marvin Harrison Jr.?
The 4-8 Chicago Bears have a bevy of pivotal decisions to make this coming NFL offseason, none more critical than whether to stick with quarterback Justin Fields or draft his replacement (USC's Caleb Williams?) with one of their two first-round picks in next year's draft (Chicago currently holds the No. 1 and 4 picks in the 2024 NFL Draft).
In the eyes of "Undisputed" cohost Keyshawn Johnson, Chicago should stick with Fields and select Ohio State wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. to amplify its offense. Why? He believes the Bears need more weapons no matter who the quarterback is, and the team has yet to create a prosperous environment around Fields.
"Imagine if he [Fields] had half of DJ Moore on the other side of DJ Moore: imagine what he would look like. Brock Purdy looks like Brock Purdy because he's got [Brandon] Aiyuk; he's got [George] Kittle; he's got an offensive mind in [Kyle[ Shanahan; he's got CMC, Deebo Samuel; he's got a left tackle; I could go on and on and on. Because Caleb is going to be in the same situation; he's going to a bad team in a bad situation," Johnson said on Tuesday's edition of "Undisputed."
"Now, I'm going to trust [general manager] Ryan Poles to do the right thing in terms of using these picks smartly because the No. 1 guy I would go get, whether it's at the first pick or the fourth pick is Marvin Harrison Jr."
Across the eight starts that he has made this season (Fields missed four starts due to a thumb injury), Fields has totaled 1,587 passing yards, 12 passing touchdowns, six interceptions and a 92.3 passer rating, while completing 64.4% of his passes. Fields' current passer rating and completion percentage are career bests. He has also rushed for 400 yards and one touchdown this season.
Last season, Fields ran for an astounding 1,143 yards and eight touchdowns on an NFL-best 7.1 yards per carry. At the same time, he has completed just 61% of his career passes and has a career 83.1 passer rating. Under the previous regime of general manager Ryan Pace and head coach Matt Nagy, Chicago traded up to select Fields with the No. 11 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft out of Ohio State. Pace and Nagy were fired after the 2021 season.
Speaking of the Buckeyes, Harrison has averaged 72 receptions for 1,237 yards and 14 receiving touchdowns over the last two years in Columbus. With the Bears, Harrison would line up opposite the aforementioned Moore, who has already totaled 1,000 receiving yards for the fourth time in the last five seasons.
If Chicago went the quarterback route, Williams and North Carolina's Drake Maye have flaunted elite skill sets, as they each have reputable arms and can make plays with their legs. Williams is the reigning Heisman Trophy winner.
The Bears currently have the No. 1 pick in next year's draft as part of a blockbuster trade it made with the 1-10 Carolina Panthers last offseason.
