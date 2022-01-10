Indianapolis Colts Is Carson Wentz to blame for Colts' collapse against Jaguars? 57 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Week 18 was full of surprises –– but arguably the biggest one took place in Jacksonville.

With a chance to qualify for the postseason on the line, the Indianapolis Colts lost 26-11 to the Jacksonville Jaguars, nixing their postseason hopes.

The Colts entered Week 18 sitting sixth in the AFC playoff standings, needing to beat a 2-14 Jaguars team to secure their spot in the playoffs.

The loss wasn't just the worst of the season for the Colts, but arguably one of the biggest chokes in NFL history, according to Nick Wright.

He laid out his reasoning Monday morning on "First Things First."

"You're 16-point favorites against the team that is scheduled to have the No. 1 pick of the draft," Wright said. "And you don't lose close. You're down wire-to-wire, annihilated."

And all eyes are currently on Indy's quarterback Carson Wentz, who threw for just 185 yards, one touchdown and one interception.

With the season on the line, Wentz had a subpar performance according to Chris Broussard, who said that the failure to win and advance falls squarely on the quarterback's shoulders.

"He just didn't show up," Broussard said. "We know he didn't throw for 200 yards again. He hadn't thrown for 200 yards but twice in the last eight weeks. He just didn't get it done."

In Indy's final two games of the season –– both of which they lost with a playoff berth on the line –– Wentz threw for a combined 333 yards and completed 58.9% of his passes. He tallied two TDs and one pick, was sacked seven times, and had a combined passer rating of 80.6, far below his regular-season average of 94.6.

While the loss was a low point for Wentz and the Colts, it might serve as a springboard for the Jaguars going into next season — particularly for rookie quarterback Trevor Lawrence.

It had been a disappointing season for the No. 1 overall pick of the 2021 NFL Draft, tossing just 10 touchdown passes and 17 interceptions heading into Week 18, but he saved his best for last.

Lawrence recorded his highest passer rating of the season in the win (111.9), while also completing 71.9% of his passes for 223 yards and two touchdowns without an interception.

Somehow, despite finishing the year 3-14, Jacksonville is ending its 2021-22 campaign on a high note.

As for the Colts, Sunday appeared to be about as low as they can get.

