National Football League How to watch Super Bowl 2025: Date, time, TV channel, stream for Chiefs vs Eagles Updated Feb. 4, 2025 2:25 p.m. ET

The 2024-25 NFL season will conclude with Super Bowl LIX this February. From how to watch to where it will be played, we have all the details ready for you.

When is the Super Bowl?

Following four rounds of NFL playoff action, Super Bowl LIX will be played on Sunday, February 9, 2025.

What time is the Super Bowl?

Super Bowl LIX is slated to kick off at 6:30 p.m. ET.

Where is Super Bowl LIX being played?

Super Bowl LIX will be played at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans — the home stadium of the New Orleans Saints.

Where can I watch the Super Bowl? What channel will it be on?

The game will be aired live on FOX.

How can I stream the Super Bowl?

Stream Super Bowl LIX live & free! Coming to you live from Caesar’s Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Sunday, February 9, 2025. Tune in to pregame shows starting at 2 PM ET with the big game on at 6 PM ET. Stream Live & Free in 4K on Tubi or watch on FOX. *Must be signed in to watch.

The Super Bowl will also be available on the NFL’s digital properties. FOX Deportes will carry the Spanish language feed.

Best of Kansas City Chiefs Opening Night | Super Bowl LIX on FOX

How can I watch Super Bowl LIX without cable?

In addition to Tubi's free stream, there are a couple of live-streaming services that carry FOX and the big game, including YouTubeTV, Hulu + Live TV and FuboTV.

If you have an antenna that is in a good reception area, you can also watch the Super Bowl on your local FOX station. Check out the Federal Communications Commission TV reception maps to see which stations are available in your area.

Who is performing at the halftime show?

The Super Bowl halftime show will be headlined by Grammy Award winner Kendrick Lamar. The halftime show will likely begin somewhere between 8-8:30 p.m. ET depending on how the game is progressing.

Who is singing the National Anthem?

Jon Batiste will sing this year's National Anthem before the start of the Super Bowl.

Who is singing "America the Beautiful?"

Trombone Shorty and Lauren Daigle will perform "America the Beautiful."

Who is playing in Super Bowl LIX?

The 2025 Super Bowl will feature Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles trying to stop Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs from winning the first ever three-peat in NFL history.



