How to Watch Titans vs. Colts: TV Channel, Live Stream, Time

The Tennessee Titans visit the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday, October 18, 2026 at 1:00 p.m. ET from Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana. The Colts are 2-3 and the Titans are 0-5.

Indianapolis lost 34-22 at Pittsburgh in Week 5. Daniel Jones threw for 267 yards without a touchdown or interception, and Tyler Warren caught seven passes for 83 yards and ran in the Colts’ only touchdown. Spencer Shrader made five field goals, including kicks from 57 and 56 yards, and leads the NFL with 16 made field goals this season.

Tennessee lost 26-3 to Houston in Week 5, its lowest-scoring game of a season in which it averages 11.6 points per game, last in the NFL. Cam Ward completed 23 of 36 passes for 170 yards and an interception, and head coach Robert Saleh said he has given no thought to replacing him.

The Colts are 7-point favorites over the Titans, with a total of 44 and a moneyline of -321 for the Colts and +259 for the Titans.

Below, we’ll give you all the details you need to know about how to watch this game.

How to Watch Titans vs. Colts

When: Sunday, October 18, 2026 at 1:00 p.m. ET

Where: Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, IN

TV: FOX

Stream: Watch 3 days free on FOX One

Players To Watch

Indianapolis has 8 rushing touchdowns, fourth in the NFL, and Jonathan Taylor has scored 6 of them. He has 398 yards on 101 carries, a 3.9 average, and adds 13 catches for 106 yards out of the backfield.

Tennessee allows 114.0 rushing yards per game, in the middle of the NFL, so Taylor faces a run defense that is neither a wall nor a sieve. The Colts' rushing scores have run through him, and Tennessee has to cover him on the ground and as a receiver.

Tyler Warren is questionable with a groin injury and was added Friday as limited, so he is a game-time decision. He leads Indianapolis with 36 targets and has caught 30 of them, an 83.3 percent rate, for 213 yards and 2 touchdowns. He has 129 yards after the catch, more than 60 percent of his total yardage.

Tennessee has 10 sacks, in the bottom half of the NFL, so the Colts’ quarterback has time to find Warren on short routes. Indianapolis averages 193.0 passing yards per game, in the bottom half of the league, and Warren is a dependable outlet in that offense.

Tennessee's 163.8 passing yards per game rank in the bottom five in the NFL, and Cam Ward has carried that load with 896 yards on 5.8 yards per attempt, 3 touchdowns and 3 interceptions. He has completed 98 of 155 passes, 63.2 percent, and has taken 10 sacks.

Indianapolis has 1 interception, bottom five in the NFL, so Ward's throws face little ball-hawking coverage. Tennessee has 3 rushing touchdowns all season, 2 of them Ward's, so he is also the Titans' other way to score.

Carnell Tate leads Tennessee with 37 targets and 274 receiving yards, 98 more than any other Titan. He has 23 catches, a 62.2 percent rate, and 65 yards after the catch, and he has not yet scored.

Indianapolis allows 254.0 passing yards per game, bottom five in the NFL, so Tate lines up against one of the league's most generous pass defenses. Wan'Dale Robinson is next on the team with 30 targets, so Tate's 37 are a team high by seven.

Titans vs. Colts Odds

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