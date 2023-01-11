National Football League How to watch 2023 Super Bowl LVII on FOX: Time, full coverage schedule 42 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The 2022-23 NFL season will come to a close with Super Bowl LVII this February. From how to watch to where it will be played, we have all the details ready for you:

When will Super Bowl LVII be played?

Following four rounds of NFL playoff action, Super Bowl LVII will be played on Sunday, February 12, 2023.

What time is kickoff?

The Super Bowl is slated to kick off at 6:30 p.m. ET

Where is Super Bowl LVII being played?

Super Bowl LVII will be played at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona — the home stadium of the Arizona Cardinals.

Where can I watch the Super Bowl? What channel will it be on?

The game will be aired live on FOX and the FOX Sports App, with coverage ongoing throughout the day leading up to the 6:30 kickoff. More than 110 million people around the world are expected to tune in to the broadcast.

Who is performing at the halftime show?

The halftime show will be headlined by nine-time Grammy winner Rihanna.

Who is playing in Super Bowl LVII?

NFL playoff action begins on Saturday, January 14, 2023 to determine who will face off for the Lombardi Trophy. The current betting favorites to win the Super Bowl are the Chiefs, followed by the Bills, Eagles and 49ers. You can find FOX Sports' Super Bowl page here, with analysis, stories, video and information about the game.

