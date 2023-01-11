National Football League
How to watch 2023 Super Bowl LVII on FOX: Time, full coverage schedule
National Football League

How to watch 2023 Super Bowl LVII on FOX: Time, full coverage schedule

42 mins ago

The 2022-23 NFL season will come to a close with Super Bowl LVII this February. From how to watch to where it will be played, we have all the details ready for you: 

When will Super Bowl LVII be played?

Following four rounds of NFL playoff action, Super Bowl LVII will be played on Sunday, February 12, 2023.

What time is kickoff?

The Super Bowl is slated to kick off at 6:30 p.m. ET

Where is Super Bowl LVII being played?

Super Bowl LVII will be played at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona — the home stadium of the Arizona Cardinals.

Where can I watch the Super Bowl? What channel will it be on?

The game will be aired live on FOX and the FOX Sports App, with coverage ongoing throughout the day leading up to the 6:30 kickoff. More than 110 million people around the world are expected to tune in to the broadcast.

Who is performing at the halftime show?

The halftime show will be headlined by nine-time Grammy winner Rihanna.

Who is playing in Super Bowl LVII?

NFL playoff action begins on Saturday, January 14, 2023 to determine who will face off for the Lombardi Trophy. The current betting favorites to win the Super Bowl are the Chiefs, followed by the Bills, Eagles and 49ers. You can find FOX Sports' Super Bowl page here, with analysis, stories, video and information about the game.

Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
share
NFL's five healthiest, most injured teams; previewing wild-card weekend
National Football League

NFL's five healthiest, most injured teams; previewing wild-card weekend

7 mins ago
NFLPA unveils first-ever Players' All-Pro team; who did players choose?
National Football League

NFLPA unveils first-ever Players' All-Pro team; who did players choose?

40 mins ago
Tom Brady? Jimmy G? Eight QBs Jets should consider for 2023
National Football League

Tom Brady? Jimmy G? Eight QBs Jets should consider for 2023

49 mins ago
NFL Super Wild Card Weekend odds: How to bet Cowboys-Buccaneers
National Football League

NFL Super Wild Card Weekend odds: How to bet Cowboys-Buccaneers

1 hour ago
Win up to $100K playing FOX Bet Super 6 Super Wild Card Weekend challenges
National Football League

Win up to $100K playing FOX Bet Super 6 Super Wild Card Weekend challenges

1 hour ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBPBC Boxing PBC BoxingUSFL USFLFIFA Women's World Cup FIFA Women's World Cup
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
Super Bowl Super BowlNFL Playoff Picture NFL Playoff PictureDaytona 500 Image Daytona 500NBA Trade Rumors Image NBA Trade RumorsCollege Basketball Polls Image College Basketball RankingsCollege Football Transfer Portal Image College Football Transfer PortalSuper Bowl Odds Image Super Bowl Odds
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2023 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes