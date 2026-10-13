How to Watch Steelers vs. Buccaneers: TV Channel, Live Stream, Time

The Pittsburgh Steelers visit the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, October 18, 2026, at 1:00 p.m. ET at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. The Steelers are 3-2, and the Buccaneers are 1-4.

The Steelers beat the Colts 34-22 in Week 5. Chris Boswell hit field goals of 48 and 54 yards, and Jaylen Warren has 490 yards from scrimmage and two touchdowns over the past three games. Head coach Mike McCarthy called Warren the team’s featured back this week. Wide receivers Ben Skowronek and Roman Wilson are both out.

The Buccaneers got their only win of the season in Week 5, beating the Cowboys 24-16 on Thursday night. Alex Anzalone sealed it with an interception with 1:22 left. Rookie linebacker Josiah Trotter has 40 tackles, an interception and a defensive touchdown through four games, and cornerback Jacob Parrish had nine tackles and four passes defensed against Dallas.

The Steelers are 3-point favorites over the Buccaneers, with a total of 40.5 and a moneyline of -149 for the Steelers and +125 for the Buccaneers.

Below, we’ll give you all the details you need to know about how to watch this game.

How to Watch Steelers vs. Buccaneers

When: Sunday, October 18, 2026 at 1:00 p.m. ET

Where: Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, FL

TV: CBS

Stream: Paramount+

Follow Live: FOX Sports

Players To Watch

The Steelers hand off 21.6 times per game, bottom five in the NFL, so Aaron Rodgers has carried the offense with 110 completions on 184 passes for 1,234 yards, 10 touchdowns and 4 interceptions through five games. Pittsburgh is 3-2 after a 34-22 win over Indianapolis on Oct. 11.

Tampa Bay has 5 interceptions, top 10 in the NFL, so Rodgers faces a secondary that takes the ball away. Pittsburgh scored 34 against the Colts, and holding onto the ball is what keeps a number like that coming.

Pittsburgh's leading rusher is also its leading receiver, with Jaylen Warren at 410 rushing yards and 230 receiving yards, including 6 catches for 87 yards against the Colts on Oct. 11. He averages 5.9 yards per carry and has two 100-yard games.

Tampa Bay allows 72.8 rushing yards per game, second-fewest in the NFL, so Warren's work as a receiver is the other route. The Steelers convert 32.8 percent of third downs, bottom five, so the yards he gains on early downs matter.

Bucky Irving ran for a career-high 165 yards on 21 carries in a 24-16 win at Dallas on Oct. 8, the Buccaneers' only win this season. He has 406 rushing yards on 77 carries, a 5.3 average, and the Buccaneers' 4.9 yards per carry rank fifth in the NFL.

Pittsburgh allows 103.4 rushing yards per game, middle of the league, so Irving should find more room than against most fronts. Tampa Bay passes for only 173.4 yards per game, bottom 10, and the run game sets the offense's ceiling.

Tampa Bay’s secondary leans on Jacob Parrish, who has 7 passes defensed, the most on the team, with an interception and 21 tackles, 19 of them solo. The Buccaneers are 1-4 against an offense that has attempted 184 passes with Aaron Rodgers.

Pittsburgh throws 37.2 times per game, and DK Metcalf leads the team with 37 targets while Michael Pittman Jr. is no longer on the injury report. Parrish will see volume, and the Buccaneers need him to turn it into stops.

Steelers vs. Buccaneers Odds

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