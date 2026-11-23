The New Orleans Saints visit the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 12 of the 2026 NFL season on Sunday, Nov. 29, 2026, at 1 p.m. ET from Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati.

Cincinnati is 7-3 and New Orleans is 3-7 with two straight losses.

The Saints lost 21-13 at the Bears in Week 11 and gained 307 yards to Chicago's 311. The Bengals lost 22-20 at the Commanders, and Boye Mafe had three sacks.

Below are the details on how to watch.

How to Watch Saints vs. Bengals

When: Sunday, November 29, 2026 at 1 p.m. ET

Where: Paycor Stadium, Cincinnati, OH

TV: CBS

Stream: Paramount+

Follow Live: FOX Sports

Players To Watch

Six sacks, including a fourth-quarter safety by Montez Sweat, held Tyler Shough to 222 passing yards on 42 attempts at Chicago.

He has 2,395 yards, 16 touchdowns and eight interceptions in 10 games, and over his last four he has a 4:3 touchdown to interception ratio at 6.3 yards per attempt. Cincinnati allows 21.5 points per game, so the Saints need cleaner pockets to move the ball. With 29 sacks taken already, protection is the biggest swing in how far the New Orleans offense can go.

Chris Olave topped 100 receiving yards for the fourth time this season, catching nine of 15 targets for 102 yards at Chicago.

He has 68 catches on 102 targets for 866 yards and two touchdowns in 10 games, and he had three catches for 30 yards in Week 10 against Carolina. Rookie Jordyn Tyson caught one pass on two targets at Chicago, so the looks tilted back to Olave. A season-high 15 targets shows how much the Saints lean on him downfield.

A 409-yard, four-touchdown game against Pittsburgh in Week 10 showed what the Bengals can do, and Joe Burrow followed it with 300 yards and two scores at Washington.

He has 3,095 yards, 29 touchdowns and six interceptions in 10 games with only 19 sacks taken. New Orleans allows 25.7 points per game, and Burrow had 35 completions on 44 attempts against Pittsburgh. He completes 74.2 percent of his passes, a steady base for a Cincinnati offense that scores 29.8 points per game.

Tee Higgins has caught six of his seven touchdown passes in the last five games, including a 31-yard score at Washington in the first half.

He has 55 catches on 76 targets for 867 yards in 10 games, a 72.4 percent catch rate, and finished with two catches for 43 yards against the Commanders. Higgins had five catches for 66 yards against Pittsburgh in Week 10. At 15.8 yards per catch, he gives Cincinnati a deep target with seven touchdowns on the year.

Saints vs. Bengals Odds

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