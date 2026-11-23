The Baltimore Ravens visit the Houston Texans in Week 12 of the 2026 NFL season on Sunday, Nov. 29, 2026, at 1 p.m. ET from Reliant Stadium in Houston.

Baltimore is 4-7 and has lost six in a row. Houston is 4-6. The Ravens lost 35-33 at the Panthers in Week 11 and gave up 35 points. The Texans beat the Colts 26-3, and David Montgomery ran 26 times for 107 yards.

Below are the details on how to watch.

How to Watch Ravens vs. Texans

When: Sunday, November 29, 2026 at 1 p.m. ET

Where: Reliant Stadium, Houston, TX

TV: CBS

Stream: Paramount+

Follow Live: FOX Sports

Players To Watch

Jacoby Brissett has thrown for 340 yards against the Chargers and 276 at Carolina in his first two starts for Baltimore, and the Ravens lost both.

He has 616 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions in a Ravens uniform, and Baltimore has lost six in a row with Lamar Jackson on injured reserve. Houston allows 229.4 passing yards per game, the eighth-most in the NFL, so Brissett will keep throwing. Pressure is the worry. The Texans have 35 sacks, third in the NFL, and Brissett has thrown an interception in both of his Baltimore starts.

A two-touchdown game on 10 carries against the Chargers in Week 10 is part of how Derrick Henry has reached 11 touchdowns on 198 carries for 793 yards.

He ran 13 times for 94 yards and a score at Carolina and has 21 catches on 24 targets. Houston allows 22.2 points per game and held Indianapolis to three in Week 11, a test for the Baltimore run game. Henry's touchdown production keeps the Ravens in scoring range during a six-game losing streak.

Three touchdown passes in each of his last two games, including strikes to Nico Collins, Kayshon Boutte and Marlin Klein against Indianapolis, have C.J. Stroud at 22 on the season.

He has 2,656 yards and four interceptions in 10 games, and he completed 77.8 percent of his passes in the win over the Colts. Baltimore gives up 26.7 points per game, so Houston's passing game has room to work. With only 18 sacks taken, Stroud's efficiency gives the Texans a steady way to build early leads.

Woody Marks leads the Texans with 391 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 107 carries, and he has 16 catches out of the backfield.

He ran 12 times for 50 yards at Cleveland in his last game and 19 times for 66 against the Giants before that. He has not fumbled this season. Baltimore allows 109.6 rushing yards per game, the 19th-most in the NFL, and Marks averages 3.7 yards a carry, so his workload sets how long Houston can hold the ball.

Ravens vs. Texans Odds

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