National Football League
How to watch Raiders vs. Patriots
National Football League

How to Watch Raiders vs. Patriots: TV Channel, Live Stream, Time

Published Oct. 11, 2026 8:36 a.m. ET

The Las Vegas Raiders visit the New England Patriots on Sunday, October 11, 2026 at 1:00 p.m. ET from Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, MA. The Patriots are 2-2 after a 29-26 win at Buffalo on Oct. 4. The Raiders are 3-1 after facing Kansas City the same day.

New England averages 16.2 points per game and allows 19.3. The Patriots’ turnover margin is minus-5, tied for 27th in the NFL.

Las Vegas averages 29.3 points per game and allows 21.0. The Raiders’ turnover margin is plus-3, tied for fourth in the league.

The Patriots are 3.5-point favorites over the Raiders, with a total of 45.5 and a moneyline of -196 for the Patriots and +164 for the Raiders.

Below, we’ll give you all the details you need to know about how to watch this game.

How to Watch Raiders vs. Patriots

  • When: Sunday, October 11, 2026 at 1:00 p.m. ET
  • Where: Gillette Stadium, Foxborough, MA
  • TV: CBS
  • Stream: Paramount+
  • Follow Live: FOX Sports

Players To Watch

New England is 2-2 after beating Buffalo, and Drake Maye has thrown for 854 yards with four touchdowns and seven interceptions. He completed 22 of 37 passes for 269 yards and three touchdowns in the 29-26 win at Buffalo on Oct. 4, his best game of the season.

Las Vegas has a turnover margin of plus-3, tied for fourth in the NFL. Protecting the ball matters against a team that takes it away this often.

Las Vegas is 3-1, and Brock Bowers has been a steady target for Kirk Cousins, with 16 catches for 202 yards and two touchdowns over two regular-season games this year. He caught six passes for 86 yards and a touchdown on 11 targets against Kansas City on Oct. 4.

New England has allowed 77 points through four games, 19.3 per game. Bowers has been a main target, and this defense has kept scoring low through four games.

The Raiders rank 23rd in the NFL at 93.0 rushing yards per game, and Ashton Jeanty has 264 yards on 78 carries to lead them. He opened with 102 yards on 23 carries against Miami on Sept. 13 and has not topped 60 yards in any game since.

New England's turnover margin is minus-5, tied for 27th in the NFL. Keeping Las Vegas ahead of the chains and using any extra possessions is the job.

A Patriots passing game ranked 17th at 213.8 yards per game has found a new option in Efton Chism III, who has four catches for 41 yards. His first touchdown came against Buffalo on Oct. 4, when he caught two of four targets for 42 yards, his best game of the season.

Las Vegas has allowed 84 points through four games, 21.0 per game. More targets come his way if the Patriots lean on the pass.

Raiders vs. Patriots Odds

Learn more about the Las Vegas Raiders vs. New England Patriots game and check the full schedule on FOX Sports!

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