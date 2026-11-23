The Las Vegas Raiders visit the Cleveland Browns in Week 12 of the 2026 NFL season on Sunday, Nov. 29, 2026, at 8:20 p.m. ET from Huntington Bank Field in Cleveland.

Cleveland is 6-4 and Las Vegas is 4-7 with three straight losses. The Raiders gained 370 total yards but lost 38-24 at the Broncos in Week 11. The Browns beat the Texans 27-24 in Week 10 and then had a bye in Week 11.

Below are the details on how to watch.

How to Watch Raiders vs. Browns

When: Sunday, November 29, 2026 at 8:20 p.m. ET

Where: Huntington Bank Field, Cleveland, OH

TV: NBC

Stream: Peacock

Follow Live: FOX Sports

Players To Watch

Fernando Mendoza threw for 267 yards and three touchdowns at Denver in Week 11, and all three of his touchdown passes this season came in that game.

He has 458 yards in three games and has been sacked 11 times. Cleveland allows 201.1 passing yards per game, the seventh-fewest in the NFL, and Mason Graham leads the Browns with four sacks. Mendoza went down five times at Denver and six against Seattle, and Cleveland has 27 sacks as a team, so his protection decides how much time he gets to throw.

A 68-yard catch-and-run touchdown highlighted a 169-yard scrimmage game for Ashton Jeanty at Denver, the second-best of his career.

He added a 46-yard run, his first of 20-plus yards this season, and has 459 rushing yards plus 51 catches on 67 targets with four receiving touchdowns. Cleveland has given up 22 points per game, so Las Vegas can use his receiving work to move the ball when running lanes close. That receiving role matters for a Las Vegas offense that has lost three straight.

Deshaun Watson has thrown for more than 300 yards in three straight games, though none of his last four starts included a touchdown pass.

He went 25 of 40 for 312 yards against Houston and ran for a score, then hit Harold Fannin for 30 yards on his final attempt to set up the game-winner. He has 2,118 yards, seven touchdowns and four interceptions in nine games. Las Vegas gives up 29.7 points per game, and Watson's 37 sacks mean the Browns' protection sets the pace for their drives.

A five-yard touchdown run with under a minute left gave Quinshon Judkins the game-winner against Houston.

It was his fourth rushing touchdown of the season, on 10 carries for 38 yards, and he has 423 yards on 126 carries at 3.4 yards per attempt, plus 25 catches on 29 targets. The Raiders allowed 38 points at Denver, so Cleveland will look to keep drives alive on the ground and through his receiving work. His blend of carries and catches helps Cleveland move the chains when the passing game stalls.

Raiders vs. Browns Odds

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