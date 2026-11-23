The New England Patriots visit the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 12 of the 2026 NFL season on Sunday, Nov. 29, 2026, at 4:05 p.m. ET from SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

New England is 5-5 and has lost two straight. Los Angeles is 1-9.

The Patriots lost 35-10 at the Lions in Week 10 and had a bye in Week 11, after Jahmyr Gibbs piled up 252 total yards. The Chargers lost 27-24 to the Jets in Week 11 by three points.

Below are the details on how to watch.

How to Watch Patriots vs. Chargers

When: Sunday, November 29, 2026 at 4:05 p.m. ET

Where: SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, CA

TV: CBS

Stream: Paramount+

Follow Live: FOX Sports

Four touchdowns, two rushing and two receiving, sit beside 403 rushing yards on 108 carries and 27 catches for Rhamondre Stevenson.

He had six carries in each of New England's last two games, for 32 yards against Green Bay and four at Detroit, after a knee issue limited his practice week before the Lions game. The Patriots are slated to start Tommy DeVito at quarterback, so the ground game could carry more weight. The Chargers have given up 26.6 points per game, and a steady run game would help New England keep the clock moving.

A 5.2-yard average over his last three games has Omarion Hampton at 254 rushing yards and a touchdown in that stretch.

He ran 14 times for 89 yards against the Jets and 22 times for 105 yards and a score at Baltimore, and he has 563 yards and four touchdowns on 138 carries for the season. New England allows 24.2 points per game, so the Chargers have a reason to keep handing him the ball as they look for a second win.

Patriots vs. Chargers Odds

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