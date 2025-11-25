National Football League
How to Watch Lions vs. Packers: Time, TV Channel and Live Stream – 2025 Week 13
Updated Nov. 25, 2025 9:20 p.m. ET

On Thursday at 1 p.m. ET, a pair of the top offensive players in the league will be on show when Amon-Ra St. Brown and the Detroit Lions (7-4) host Josh Jacobs and the Green Bay Packers (7-3-1).

The Lions rank 12th in scoring defense this season (22.1 points allowed per game), but they've been playing really well on offense, ranking second-best in the NFL with 29.6 points per game. The Packers' defensive unit has been leading the charge for the team, as they rank fifth-best in the NFL with 18.4 points allowed per contest. In terms of offense, they are posting 23.9 points per game, which ranks 13th.

How to Watch Lions vs. Packers

Lions vs. Packers: Head-to-Head

  • Against Green Bay, Detroit has tallied three wins over the past five matchups.
  • The Lions have covered three times in those games while going over the total on three occasions.
  • Detroit has scored 127 points in the last five matchups while only giving up 121 to Green Bay.

Lions' 2025 Schedule

DateOpponentScoreTV
9/7/2025at PackersL 27-13CBS
9/14/2025BearsW 52-21FOX
9/22/2025at RavensW 38-30ABC/ESPN
9/28/2025BrownsW 34-10FOX
10/5/2025at BengalsW 37-24FOX
10/12/2025at ChiefsL 30-17NBC
10/20/2025BuccaneersW 24-9ABC/ESPN
11/2/2025VikingsL 27-24FOX
11/9/2025at CommandersW 44-22FOX
11/16/2025at EaglesL 16-9NBC/Peacock
11/23/2025GiantsW 34-27FOX
11/27/2025Packers-FOX
12/4/2025Cowboys-Amazon Prime Video
12/14/2025at Rams-FOX
12/21/2025Steelers-CBS
12/25/2025at Vikings-Netflix
TBDat Bears--

Lions Stats & Insights

  • Detroit is putting up 238.6 passing yards per game offensively this year (eighth in NFL), and is giving up 210.5 passing yards per game (15th) on defense.
  • Offensively, the Lions have been a top-five unit in terms of rushing yards, ranking third-best in the NFL by totaling 139.8 per game. They rank 11th on defense (101.7 rushing yards allowed per game).
  • With 13 forced turnovers (12th in NFL) against eight turnovers committed (third in NFL), Detroit's +5 turnover margin ranks seventh in the league.

Lions Key Players

  • In 11 games for the Lions, Jahmyr Gibbs has posted 951 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns while averaging 6.1 yards per carry.
  • Jared Goff has suited up for 11 games in 2025, and he's totaled 2,769 passing yards, 23 touchdowns, five interceptions and a 69.3% completion percentage.
  • As part of the Lions' air attack, St. Brown has grabbed 75 balls on 107 targets for 884 yards and nine touchdowns.

Packers' 2025 Schedule

DateOpponentScoreTV
9/7/2025LionsW 27-13CBS
9/11/2025CommandersW 27-18Amazon Prime Video
9/21/2025at BrownsL 13-10FOX
9/28/2025at CowboysT 40-40NBC
10/12/2025BengalsW 27-18CBS
10/19/2025at CardinalsW 27-23FOX
10/26/2025at SteelersW 35-25NBC/Peacock
11/2/2025PanthersL 16-13FOX
11/10/2025EaglesL 10-7ABC/ESPN
11/16/2025at GiantsW 27-20FOX
11/23/2025VikingsW 23-6FOX
11/27/2025at Lions-FOX
12/7/2025Bears-FOX
12/14/2025at Broncos-CBS
TBDat Bears-FOX
TBDRavens--
TBDat Vikings--

Packers Stats & Insights

  • Green Bay ranks 14th in the NFL with 222.5 passing yards per game, but it has been lifted up by its defense, which ranks fifth-best by giving up just 182.3 passing yards per game.
  • The Packers are generating 116.5 rushing yards per contest on offense this season (15th-ranked). Meanwhile, they are surrendering 96.5 rushing yards per game (sixth-ranked) on defense.
  • Green Bay sports a +4 turnover margin this season, which ranks ninth in the NFL.

Packers Key Players

  • Jordan Love has thrown for 2,560 yards (232.7 per game), completing 67.7% of his throws, with 15 touchdowns and three interceptions in 11 games.
  • In 10 games, Jacobs has run for 648 yards (64.8 per game) and 11 TDs.
  • In 11 games, Romeo Doubs has 41 catches for 522 yards (47.5 per game) and four touchdowns.

