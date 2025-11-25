How to Watch Lions vs. Packers: Time, TV Channel and Live Stream – 2025 Week 13

On Thursday at 1 p.m. ET, a pair of the top offensive players in the league will be on show when Amon-Ra St. Brown and the Detroit Lions (7-4) host Josh Jacobs and the Green Bay Packers (7-3-1).

The Lions rank 12th in scoring defense this season (22.1 points allowed per game), but they've been playing really well on offense, ranking second-best in the NFL with 29.6 points per game. The Packers' defensive unit has been leading the charge for the team, as they rank fifth-best in the NFL with 18.4 points allowed per contest. In terms of offense, they are posting 23.9 points per game, which ranks 13th.

Lions vs. Packers: Head-to-Head

Against Green Bay, Detroit has tallied three wins over the past five matchups.

The Lions have covered three times in those games while going over the total on three occasions.

Detroit has scored 127 points in the last five matchups while only giving up 121 to Green Bay.

Lions' 2025 Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 9/7/2025 at Packers L 27-13 CBS 9/14/2025 Bears W 52-21 FOX 9/22/2025 at Ravens W 38-30 ABC/ESPN 9/28/2025 Browns W 34-10 FOX 10/5/2025 at Bengals W 37-24 FOX 10/12/2025 at Chiefs L 30-17 NBC 10/20/2025 Buccaneers W 24-9 ABC/ESPN 11/2/2025 Vikings L 27-24 FOX 11/9/2025 at Commanders W 44-22 FOX 11/16/2025 at Eagles L 16-9 NBC/Peacock 11/23/2025 Giants W 34-27 FOX 11/27/2025 Packers - FOX 12/4/2025 Cowboys - Amazon Prime Video 12/14/2025 at Rams - FOX 12/21/2025 Steelers - CBS 12/25/2025 at Vikings - Netflix TBD at Bears - -

Lions Stats & Insights

Detroit is putting up 238.6 passing yards per game offensively this year (eighth in NFL), and is giving up 210.5 passing yards per game (15th) on defense.

Offensively, the Lions have been a top-five unit in terms of rushing yards, ranking third-best in the NFL by totaling 139.8 per game. They rank 11th on defense (101.7 rushing yards allowed per game).

With 13 forced turnovers (12th in NFL) against eight turnovers committed (third in NFL), Detroit's +5 turnover margin ranks seventh in the league.

Lions Key Players

In 11 games for the Lions, Jahmyr Gibbs has posted 951 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns while averaging 6.1 yards per carry.

Jared Goff has suited up for 11 games in 2025, and he's totaled 2,769 passing yards, 23 touchdowns, five interceptions and a 69.3% completion percentage.

As part of the Lions' air attack, St. Brown has grabbed 75 balls on 107 targets for 884 yards and nine touchdowns.

Packers' 2025 Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 9/7/2025 Lions W 27-13 CBS 9/11/2025 Commanders W 27-18 Amazon Prime Video 9/21/2025 at Browns L 13-10 FOX 9/28/2025 at Cowboys T 40-40 NBC 10/12/2025 Bengals W 27-18 CBS 10/19/2025 at Cardinals W 27-23 FOX 10/26/2025 at Steelers W 35-25 NBC/Peacock 11/2/2025 Panthers L 16-13 FOX 11/10/2025 Eagles L 10-7 ABC/ESPN 11/16/2025 at Giants W 27-20 FOX 11/23/2025 Vikings W 23-6 FOX 11/27/2025 at Lions - FOX 12/7/2025 Bears - FOX 12/14/2025 at Broncos - CBS TBD at Bears - FOX TBD Ravens - - TBD at Vikings - -

Packers Stats & Insights

Green Bay ranks 14th in the NFL with 222.5 passing yards per game, but it has been lifted up by its defense, which ranks fifth-best by giving up just 182.3 passing yards per game.

The Packers are generating 116.5 rushing yards per contest on offense this season (15th-ranked). Meanwhile, they are surrendering 96.5 rushing yards per game (sixth-ranked) on defense.

Green Bay sports a +4 turnover margin this season, which ranks ninth in the NFL.

Packers Key Players

Jordan Love has thrown for 2,560 yards (232.7 per game), completing 67.7% of his throws, with 15 touchdowns and three interceptions in 11 games.

In 10 games, Jacobs has run for 648 yards (64.8 per game) and 11 TDs.

In 11 games, Romeo Doubs has 41 catches for 522 yards (47.5 per game) and four touchdowns.

