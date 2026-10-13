How to Watch Jets vs. Patriots: TV Channel, Live Stream, Time

The New York Jets visit the New England Patriots on Sunday, October 18, 2026, at 1:00 p.m. ET at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts. The Patriots are 3-2 and sit second in the AFC East, and the Jets are 2-3.

The Patriots beat the Raiders 45-17 in Week 5, a game that had Drake Maye back on track. The win came with a cost, though. Running back TreVeyon Henderson is expected to miss multiple weeks with a high-ankle sprain, which should push Rhamondre Stevenson into a bigger role.

The Jets beat the Browns 17-12 in Week 5 in wind and rain at MetLife Stadium. Rookie edge rusher David Bailey had three sacks of Deshaun Watson, part of eight New York sacks, and he has 5.0 on the season. Braelon Allen ran 24 times for 116 yards and the go-ahead touchdown with Breece Hall inactive.

The Patriots are 7-point favorites over the Jets, with a total of 43.5 and a moneyline of -348 for the Patriots and +279 for the Jets. Below, we’ll give you all the details you need to know about how to watch this game.

How to Watch Jets vs Patriots

When: Sunday, October 18, 2026 at 1:00 p.m. ET

Where: Gillette Stadium, Foxborough, MA

TV: CBS

Stream: Paramount+

Follow Live: FOX Sports

Players To Watch

Garrett Wilson has 42 targets, twice as many as any other Jet, with Adonai Mitchell out with a finger injury. Wilson has caught 31 of them for 374 yards and three touchdowns in five games, 12.1 yards per catch.

New England allows 205.4 passing yards per game, in the top 15 of the NFL, but cornerback Carlton Davis III is out with a neck injury, and Christian Gonzalez is no longer on the injury report. Geno Smith has thrown for 1,084 yards without an interception, so Wilson and the Jets can test that secondary without giving the ball back.

Breece Hall has played 3 of 5 games and is out with a quad injury, which leaves Braelon Allen with 57 carries for 236 yards and two touchdowns. Allen has played all five games and has 11 targets as a receiver.

New England allows 90.8 rushing yards per game, in the top 10 of the NFL. The Jets average 3.6 yards per carry as a team, among the bottom 10, and Allen will carry most of the work against a front that gives up little.

New England's offense averages 245.2 passing yards per game, in the top 10 of the NFL, but Drake Maye has thrown seven interceptions against eight touchdown passes and has been sacked 11 times. He has also run 30 times for 161 yards, 5.4 per carry.

The Jets have 17 sacks and allow 175.0 passing yards per game, fourth in the NFL in both. Jets defenders have just one interception, so the pass rush is a bigger threat to Maye and New England's drives than the secondary behind it.

Rhamondre Stevenson is the Patriots’ only back who catches passes, with 15 receptions on 19 targets against four targets for TreVeyon Henderson. He has 338 scrimmage yards, 227 rushing and 111 receiving, and is no longer on the injury report.

The Jets allow 118.0 rushing yards per game, in the bottom half of the NFL. Mack Hollins is no longer on the injury report, but the check-down to Stevenson still carries weight for New England’s receiving group.

Jets vs Patriots Odds

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