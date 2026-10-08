How to Watch Giants vs. Commanders: TV Channel, Live Stream, Time

The New York Giants visit the Washington Commanders on Sunday, October 11, 2026 at 1:00 p.m. ET from Northwest Stadium in Landover, MD. The Giants are 3-1 after a 36-24 win over Arizona on Oct. 4. The Commanders are 1-3 after a 30-13 home loss to Indianapolis the same day.

New York’s defense has allowed 79 points through four games, 19.8 per game. The Giants’ passing game ranks 27th in the NFL at 172.8 yards per game.

Washington has allowed 122 points through four games, 30.5 per game. The Commanders’ ground game ranks eighth in the NFL at 124.0 yards per game.

The Commanders are 3.5-point favorites over the Giants at DraftKings, with a total of 44.5 and a moneyline of -178 for the Commanders and +150 for the Giants.

Below, we’ll give you all the details you need to know about how to watch this game.

How to Watch Giants vs. Commanders

When: Sunday, October 11, 2026 at 1:00 p.m. ET

Where: Northwest Stadium, Landover, MD

TV: FOX

Stream: Watch 3 days free on FOX One

Players To Watch

New York's passing game ranks 27th in the NFL at 172.8 yards per game, and Malik Nabers is the target it leans on most. He has 208 yards on 18 catches this season and caught six of seven targets for 112 yards and a touchdown against Arizona on Oct. 4.

Washington has allowed 122 points through four games, 30.5 per game. Nabers will have room to work against a defense giving up that many points.

Jameis Winston has taken over the Giants' passing game, and he has thrown for 479 yards and three touchdowns in three games this season. All three scores came against Arizona on Oct. 4, when he went 18 of 29 for 250 yards in a win that moved New York to 3-1.

Washington's turnover margin is plus-3, tied for fourth in the NFL. Winston has thrown three interceptions this season and will need to protect the ball.

Washington's passing game ranks 23rd at 190.8 yards per game, and Stefon Diggs has been its steadiest target. He has 170 yards and three touchdowns on 18 catches, with at least six targets in every game. He had five catches for 35 yards on nine targets against Indianapolis on Oct. 4.

New York has allowed 79 points through four games, 19.8 per game. Diggs will need to keep finding the end zone against a defense that holds scoring down.

Washington's ground game ranks eighth in the NFL at 124.0 yards per game, and Jacory Croskey-Merritt leads it with 157 yards on 56 carries and a touchdown. He ran 19 times for 36 yards against Seattle on Sept. 27 and nine times for 15 against Indianapolis on Oct. 4.

New York's turnover margin is plus-3, tied for fourth in the NFL. Croskey-Merritt will need to hold onto the ball and keep the Commanders on schedule.

Learn more about the New York Giants vs. Washington Commanders game and check the full schedule on FOX Sports!

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