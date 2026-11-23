The New York Giants visit the Indianapolis Colts in Week 12 of the 2026 NFL season on Sunday, Nov. 29, 2026, at 1 p.m. ET from Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

New York is 6-3-1 and Indianapolis is 3-8. The Giants beat the Jaguars 23-18 in Week 11 and forced two interceptions from Trevor Lawrence. The Colts lost 26-3 at the Texans, where C.J. Stroud threw three touchdown passes.

Below are the details on how to watch.

How to Watch Giants vs. Colts

When: Sunday, November 29, 2026 at 1 p.m. ET

Where: Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, IN

TV: FOX

Stream: $4.99 for 1 month on FOX One

Players To Watch

A season-low 47.4 percent completion rate against Jacksonville still came with no turnovers and an eight-yard touchdown pass to Malik Nabers for J.J. McCarthy.

He has 1,088 passing yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions in six games, plus 118 rushing yards on 22 carries. Indianapolis allows 27.0 points per game, so New York can win without a big passing day if McCarthy keeps protecting the ball. His legs give the Giants a second way to move the chains when the first read is covered.

Malik Nabers snapped a four-game touchdown drought with an eight-yard catch against Jacksonville, finishing with seven catches on 12 targets for 55 yards.

He has 65 catches on 97 targets for 747 yards and three touchdowns, and he has made at least five catches in eight straight games. Indianapolis allowed 26 points at Houston, so New York has room to work through the air. Nabers leads the Giants in catches, targets and yards, which makes him the receiver McCarthy leans on.

Eleven carries for 21 yards at Houston left Jonathan Taylor under 50 rushing yards in three of his last four games, and backup Seth McGowan, who had three carries there, is out Sunday with a hamstring injury.

Taylor has 188 carries for 760 yards and eight touchdowns, plus 32 catches on 45 targets, so he is still part of the passing game even when the run game stalls. New York allows 21.4 points per game, so Indianapolis needs Taylor to find room early and keep the offense from chasing the game again after a 26-3 loss at Houston.

Giants vs. Colts Odds

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