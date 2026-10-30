National Football League
How to Watch Eagles vs. Commanders
National Football League

How to Watch Eagles vs. Commanders: TV Channel, Live Stream, Time

Published Nov. 1, 2026 7:34 a.m. ET

The Philadelphia Eagles visit the Washington Commanders in Week 8 of the 2026 NFL season on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026, at 8:20 p.m. ET from Northwest Stadium in Landover, Maryland.

Watch NFL on FOX One

Philadelphia opened the season by beating Washington and Tennessee, and it has not won since. The Eagles are 2-5 after five straight losses. Washington is 1-4-1, and its only win came 33-31 over Seattle in Week 3.

The Eagles come in off a 38-21 loss to Dallas in Week 7 and allow 25 points per game. Washington returns from its Week 7 bye after a 23-17 loss at San Francisco, and its 30.9 percent conversion rate on third down is the lowest in the NFL.

Below are the details on how to watch.

How to Watch Eagles vs. Commanders

  • When: Sunday, November 1, 2026 at 8:20 p.m. ET
  • Where: Northwest Stadium, Landover, MD
  • TV: NBC
  • Stream: Peacock
  • Follow Live: FOX Sports

Players To Watch

Philadelphia has put the offense in Tanner McKee's hands since blood clots sidelined Jalen Hurts, and he has thrown 40 passes per game in two starts. He is expected to make his third start Sunday, against a Washington defense that allows 254 passing yards per game, a bottom 10 mark.

The yardage will be there. The Commanders have only 11 sacks, so McKee should get time, but he has completed 49 of 80 passes and needs to cut down the misses. Philadelphia's line has allowed 18 sacks, and keeping him upright is the first job. His completion rate on third down is the number to watch.

Jalen Carter's three forced fumbles are tied for No. 2 in the NFL, and he forced one in the Week 1 win over Washington. The Commanders rarely give the ball away, with two giveaways all season, the fewest in the league.

That makes Carter's ability to punch the ball out the most direct way for Philadelphia to steal a possession. Against a mobile quarterback in Jayden Daniels, he also has to collapse the pocket without opening running lanes. Watch whether he wins inside early, because the Eagles have 27 quarterback hurries as a team and need him to lead that push.

Washington runs for 125 yards per game, a top 10 mark, and Jayden Daniels has 213 of them at 8.5 yards per carry. He has also thrown 116 passes without an interception, so the Commanders get efficiency and ball security from him.

Philadelphia has only eight sacks, a bottom 10 total, which should give Daniels time and room to create. The Eagles held him to 164 passing yards in the Week 1 win, but he threw two touchdowns. His scrambles on third down are the thing to watch against a defense that has not gotten home much.

Stefon Diggs has 24 catches in five games and a team-high four touchdown catches, and with Terry McLaurin out for the season, he is Washington's top target. He returned from a hamstring injury in Week 6 and scored at San Francisco.

Philadelphia allows 240 passing yards per game, a bottom 10 mark, so Diggs should get chances to work. He had 55 yards and a touchdown in the Week 1 meeting. With McLaurin gone, how Washington moves Diggs around the formation to find space is worth tracking.

Eagles vs. Commanders Odds

Learn more about Philadelphia Eagles vs. Washington Commanders and check the full schedule on FOX Sports!

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
share
Get more from the National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Philip Rivers Reportedly Emerges As Focus Of NC State's Coaching Search

Philip Rivers Reportedly Emerges As Focus Of NC State's Coaching Search

recommended
  1. NFL Trending Image: 2027 NFL Draft Big Board: 6 QBs Rank Among Top 50 Overall Prospects

    2027 NFL Draft Big Board: 6 QBs Rank Among Top 50 Overall Prospects

    NFL Trending Image: The 5 Trades I Want To See Before The NFL Trade Deadline

    The 5 Trades I Want To See Before The NFL Trade Deadline

    NFL Trending Image: NFL Trade Deadline: Is Saquon Barkley Next Star To Move? Who Execs Expect To Buy & Sell

    NFL Trade Deadline: Is Saquon Barkley Next Star To Move? Who Execs Expect To Buy & Sell

  2. NFL Trending Image: NFL Trade Deadline: 1 Player Every Playoff Hopeful Should Target

    NFL Trade Deadline: 1 Player Every Playoff Hopeful Should Target

    NFL Trending Image: Tom Brady's NFL Power Rankings: The GOAT Is Taking A Mini Victory Lap With New No. 1

    Tom Brady's NFL Power Rankings: The GOAT Is Taking A Mini Victory Lap With New No. 1

    NFL Trending Image: Tom Brady Wonders If Defenders Are Being Treated Fairly On Roughing The Passer Calls

    Tom Brady Wonders If Defenders Are Being Treated Fairly On Roughing The Passer Calls

  3. NFL Trending Image: 2026 NFL Week 8 Best Bets, Expert Picks: Back The Under In Broncos-Chiefs

    2026 NFL Week 8 Best Bets, Expert Picks: Back The Under In Broncos-Chiefs

    NFL Trending Image: After Dreadful Cowboys Loss, Where Do Eagles Go From Here? Answering Philly's Biggest Qs

    After Dreadful Cowboys Loss, Where Do Eagles Go From Here? Answering Philly's Biggest Qs

    NFL Trending Image: Packers Receiver Christian Watson Talks Epic 'WWE' Return Against Panthers

    Packers Receiver Christian Watson Talks Epic 'WWE' Return Against Panthers

Item 1 of 3
NFL trending
NFL Trending Image: 2027 NFL Draft Big Board: 6 QBs Rank Among Top 50 Overall Prospects
2027 NFL Draft Big Board: 6 QBs Rank Among Top 50 Overall Prospects
NFL Trending Image: The 5 Trades I Want To See Before The NFL Trade Deadline
The 5 Trades I Want To See Before The NFL Trade Deadline
NFL Trending Image: NFL Trade Deadline: Is Saquon Barkley Next Star To Move? Who Execs Expect To Buy & Sell
NFL Trade Deadline: Is Saquon Barkley Next Star To Move? Who Execs Expect To Buy & Sell
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballINDYCAR Image INDYCARMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballNASCAR Image NASCAR
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstThe Joel Klatt Show logo The Joel Klatt ShowKevin Harvick's Happy Hour logo Kevin Harvick's Happy HourBear Bets logo Bear Bets
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX One FOX One
Quick Links
Best Betting Apps Image Best Betting Apps & SitesBest Sportsbook Promos Image Best Sportsbook PromosWatch Cardinals vs Cowboys on FOX One Watch Cardinals vs CowboysWatch Falcons vs Buccaneers on FOX One Watch Falcons vs BuccaneersWatch Raiders vs Jets on FOX One Watch Raiders vs JetsWatch Vikings vs Lions on FOX One Watch Vikings vs LionsWatch Chargers vs Rams on FOX One Watch Chargers vs RamsWatch Wisconsin vs Iowa on FOX One Watch Wisconsin vs Iowa
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2026 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA) Opt-Out Icon Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes