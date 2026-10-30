How to Watch Eagles vs. Commanders: TV Channel, Live Stream, Time

The Philadelphia Eagles visit the Washington Commanders in Week 8 of the 2026 NFL season on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026, at 8:20 p.m. ET from Northwest Stadium in Landover, Maryland.

Philadelphia opened the season by beating Washington and Tennessee, and it has not won since. The Eagles are 2-5 after five straight losses. Washington is 1-4-1, and its only win came 33-31 over Seattle in Week 3.

The Eagles come in off a 38-21 loss to Dallas in Week 7 and allow 25 points per game. Washington returns from its Week 7 bye after a 23-17 loss at San Francisco, and its 30.9 percent conversion rate on third down is the lowest in the NFL.

Below are the details on how to watch.

How to Watch Eagles vs. Commanders

When: Sunday, November 1, 2026 at 8:20 p.m. ET

Where: Northwest Stadium, Landover, MD

TV: NBC

Stream: Peacock

Follow Live: FOX Sports

Players To Watch

Philadelphia has put the offense in Tanner McKee's hands since blood clots sidelined Jalen Hurts, and he has thrown 40 passes per game in two starts. He is expected to make his third start Sunday, against a Washington defense that allows 254 passing yards per game, a bottom 10 mark.

The yardage will be there. The Commanders have only 11 sacks, so McKee should get time, but he has completed 49 of 80 passes and needs to cut down the misses. Philadelphia's line has allowed 18 sacks, and keeping him upright is the first job. His completion rate on third down is the number to watch.

Jalen Carter's three forced fumbles are tied for No. 2 in the NFL, and he forced one in the Week 1 win over Washington. The Commanders rarely give the ball away, with two giveaways all season, the fewest in the league.

That makes Carter's ability to punch the ball out the most direct way for Philadelphia to steal a possession. Against a mobile quarterback in Jayden Daniels, he also has to collapse the pocket without opening running lanes. Watch whether he wins inside early, because the Eagles have 27 quarterback hurries as a team and need him to lead that push.

Washington runs for 125 yards per game, a top 10 mark, and Jayden Daniels has 213 of them at 8.5 yards per carry. He has also thrown 116 passes without an interception, so the Commanders get efficiency and ball security from him.

Philadelphia has only eight sacks, a bottom 10 total, which should give Daniels time and room to create. The Eagles held him to 164 passing yards in the Week 1 win, but he threw two touchdowns. His scrambles on third down are the thing to watch against a defense that has not gotten home much.

Stefon Diggs has 24 catches in five games and a team-high four touchdown catches, and with Terry McLaurin out for the season, he is Washington's top target. He returned from a hamstring injury in Week 6 and scored at San Francisco.

Philadelphia allows 240 passing yards per game, a bottom 10 mark, so Diggs should get chances to work. He had 55 yards and a touchdown in the Week 1 meeting. With McLaurin gone, how Washington moves Diggs around the formation to find space is worth tracking.

Eagles vs. Commanders Odds

Learn more about Philadelphia Eagles vs. Washington Commanders and check the full schedule on FOX Sports!

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.